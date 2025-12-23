Turns out that Fallout: New Vegas beta stuffed with cut content also contains early versions of the DLCs with some big differences

PCG recently reported on what our own Jody Macgregor called a "humdinger" of a Fallout: New Vegas discovery: a pre-release build of the game from a month before it went on-sale. The find was made by a new YouTube channel called Games' Past, and is two gigabytes larger than the release version of New Vegas and filled with cut or altered content that the team has been slowly teasing out.

Now there's more. The pair of Xbox 360 devkits that contain the build also have a drive containing early versions, in some cases very early versions, of the New Vegas DLC. The recovered files include PDBs with debug information that's invaluable in reverse-engineering efforts, and now the intrepid explorers have accessed cut content from the expansions, although some of it is far from what would be considered playable.

Perhaps the biggest find is in the third DLC, Old World Blues, which has significant differences from the release version, and in particular a room that's restored to former glory. In the release version of Old World Blues there's a VR room that has been wrecked, and has no functionality. Here it works. Kinda.

Spoilers head if you want to experience this for yourself rather than reading about it. Activating the VR terminal in this beta build now transports you to a new portion of the wasteland at night, equips you with some basic weapons, and then tasks you with finding three bodies while remaining undetected. If you are detected, a siren goes off, you're blown away by a shot out of nowhere, and have to start again.

Should you complete it successfully, then in the true spirit of New Vegas, the build crashes down around you. The team notes that the VR room in this build already contains logs referencing the equipment being broken, as it would be in the final release, so even though it's present and functional here the decision had probably already been made to cut it.

We Recovered Lost DLC Prototypes of FALLOUT: NEW VEGAS - YouTube Watch On

A version of Lonesome Road, the final New Vegas DLC, is also present, but is dated seven months before release. It's essentially the framework for Lonesome Road, the basic locations and environments, but with hardly any detail, items or NPCs.

It does, however, contain Lonesome Road's final encounter with Ulysses, who in the release version is a rather talkative character. Here when approached he says "Hello. I am the antagonist."

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Your response options are "I thought as much! Time to die, cheese weasel!" or "Don't do it bro! Let's hug it out!" Should you choose the second Ulysses responds simply "I only act out because I want attention."

That's so good it really should have been left as-is.

Perhaps the most notable thing is how much moodier New Vegas looks in these earlier iterations, with much gloomier lighting broken by shards of neon. It's a very different vibe from the final game, and if you ask me it looks great, funky textures and all.

The data mining of these builds will continue. Earlier discoveries include Mr. House's second securitron girlfriend named Marilyn—cut from the final game, but present for an entire conversation in this pre-release archive. There's also an earlier version of Mr. House with additional cut dialogue, in which he gets rather saucy if you're playing a female character with high charisma.

It feels like Games' Past has a lot more to discover, and what will be especially interesting is what modders make of some of these changes. There's a whole bunch of cut and unvoiced dialogue in these builds, as well as things like holotapes and NPCs that didn't make it through to any release. It's certainly a good time to be a New Vegas fan: but next year might be even better.