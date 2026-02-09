Fallout 76's design director is still defending its original absence of NPCs: 'At the beginning, we wanted it all to be player-driven'

I guess they briefly forgot about all the other player-driven Fallouts full of NPCs.

Fallout 76 has enjoyed a massive turnaround since its launch in 2018. What initially seemed like a folly, stripping away so much of what made Fallout such a long-lasting, beloved series, has, over the years, transformed into a quality sandbox prequel. The big improvements really began with the Wastelanders update, which reintroduced an essential part of the RPG: NPCs.

It was such an obvious and immediate glow up that it still seems bonkers that this was absent at launch, with no indication it would change. This was Bethesda's vision for Fallout's first not-quite-massively-multiplayer-game. Of course it landed with a thud.

"I play a lot of games, and nothing bores me more than a game that's like a clone of another game," says Pagliarulo. "It's like playing the same thing over and over; you change the setting, you change this, it's still the same thing. And we want to do something different. And we tried to do 76 without NPCs, and have it be player-driven—that was a conscious decision to try and make something different."

