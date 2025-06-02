D&D podcasters 3D printed a giant model of Castle Ravenloft, from Curse of Strahd, and it's truly beautiful

3D printing has been revolutionary for the world of at-home miniatures bashing and terrain building... but we're entering what I can only imagine is the endgame of that growth and this is my evidence: Behold, Czech Dungeons & Dragons group Bez Zástěny has created a 7.5 foot tall, 130 pound (90 cm, 60 kg) model of Strahd von Zarovich's vampire castle.

This is like... renting a storage space or building an extra shed just to house your terrain territory. It's outrageously large. I went ahead and measured and I couldn't put it on the giant dining room table I use for games because it would hit the overhead light fixture even though the ceiling is like 20 feet in there. Did I mention that the 130lb/60kg weight is without the towers?

"It took about 3,700 print hours on several printers," said Bez Zástěny on Reddit, noting later that they "lost count" of how many rolls of plastic filament were consumed creating the behemoth.

As pointed out by Wargamer, the creation of this monstrous Strahd's-castle-like-but-legally-distinct model itself was crowdfunded by a 3D print designer back in November of last year. The model, Castle of the Vampire Lord, was made by Mexican 3D print designer Axolote Gaming.

It's actually not even done yet, as the designer is still working through the catacombs and basement areas. So, you know, in theory the finished model is actually even bigger because it sits on a huge mountain to contain the lower sections.

Bez Zástěny intend to use the castle for a free, multi-table epic event in the Czech Republic this July. Which... will probably be very full as people crowd around just to see this monster print.