The latest Magic: The Gathering trailer is a puppet musical fever dream by The Jim Henson Company
Mah Nà Mah Nà!
Lorwyn Eclipsed is an upcoming Magic: The Gathering expansion that returns to the dual planes of Lorwyn and Shadowmoor—a pair of fairylands that used to switch pre-eminence in a 300-year cycle, in which the whimsical eternal-daylight realm of Lorwyn would trade places with the dark and spooky Shadowmoor. Now the two lands exist side by side, but anyone who crosses from one to the other is transformed, no longer quite the same person (or elf or boggart) they were on the other side.
This duality is demonstrated in a short film called One Light, One Dark that's basically a Magic-themed Muppet musical, with characters designed by Jim Henson's Creature Shop singing about how different their lives are on either side of the twilight border. On the one side, they playfully squeeze frogs. On the other, they murder pigeons. Swings and roundabouts, really.
It's delightful is what it is. And while it's also a perfect opportunity for the Fun Police to say how this proves Magic is better when it concentrates on its original setting rather than crossovers, I think I'd be even more stoked if this was a Muppets/Labyrinth/Dark Crystal set. Maybe we'll get a Secret Lair Drop with David Bowie as the Goblin King, that'd be neat.
Mechanically, Lorwyn Eclipsed is adding a keyword called Vivid that varies effects based on how many different colors you're playing (to emphasize the bright rainbow sunshine-funtimes of Lorwyn), while Blight lets you plague your opponent with -1/-1 counters (to represent Shadowmoor's nastiness). There's also a returning concept from the original Lorwyn set, with the Changeling attribute letting a shapeshifter enjoy the effects of any bonuses that would normally only apply to a specific creature.
Lorwyn Eclipsed will be out digitally in Arena on January 20, and physically on January 23 with the usual array of themed Commander decks and booster packs.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
