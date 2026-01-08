The latest Magic: The Gathering trailer is a puppet musical fever dream by The Jim Henson Company

A Boggart Ballad | Lorwyn Eclipsed Official Trailer | Magic: The Gathering - YouTube Watch On

Lorwyn Eclipsed is an upcoming Magic: The Gathering expansion that returns to the dual planes of Lorwyn and Shadowmoor—a pair of fairylands that used to switch pre-eminence in a 300-year cycle, in which the whimsical eternal-daylight realm of Lorwyn would trade places with the dark and spooky Shadowmoor. Now the two lands exist side by side, but anyone who crosses from one to the other is transformed, no longer quite the same person (or elf or boggart) they were on the other side.

This duality is demonstrated in a short film called One Light, One Dark that's basically a Magic-themed Muppet musical, with characters designed by Jim Henson's Creature Shop singing about how different their lives are on either side of the twilight border. On the one side, they playfully squeeze frogs. On the other, they murder pigeons. Swings and roundabouts, really.

It's delightful is what it is. And while it's also a perfect opportunity for the Fun Police to say how this proves Magic is better when it concentrates on its original setting rather than crossovers, I think I'd be even more stoked if this was a Muppets/Labyrinth/Dark Crystal set. Maybe we'll get a Secret Lair Drop with David Bowie as the Goblin King, that'd be neat.

Mechanically, Lorwyn Eclipsed is adding a keyword called Vivid that varies effects based on how many different colors you're playing (to emphasize the bright rainbow sunshine-funtimes of Lorwyn), while Blight lets you plague your opponent with -1/-1 counters (to represent Shadowmoor's nastiness). There's also a returning concept from the original Lorwyn set, with the Changeling attribute letting a shapeshifter enjoy the effects of any bonuses that would normally only apply to a specific creature.

Lorwyn Eclipsed will be out digitally in Arena on January 20, and physically on January 23 with the usual array of themed Commander decks and booster packs.