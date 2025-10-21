'Controller players are winning slightly more in close-range engagements': Treyarch throws a live grenade into 'controller vs mouse' debate, says aim assist will be less forgiving in Black Ops 7

I don't know who among you asked for it, but you're getting it: Treyarch is looking at making changes to aim assist in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

Treyarch touched on a number of adjustments to Black Ops 7 multiplayer being made in the wake of the recent beta, including an increase in footstep volume, decrease in sliding speed and distance, and speeding up mantling. But it's the promise of changes to aim assist that's the real centerpiece.

"We're looking very closely at the data, and the data says that controller players are winning slightly more in close-range engagements, and then keyboard-mouse players are winning slightly more in those long-range engagements," Treyarch design director Matt Scronce said in today's developer update.

"So, what we're going to do here is to try to close that gap, take a very close look at the strength of aim assist across all of those ranges. And then, additionally, we are looking at rotational aim assist and the requirement for your right aim stick to be moving in the direction of your target."

The first action it's taking against aim assist strength is to change how rotational aim assist works (the aspect of aim assist that automatically tracks targets in motion).

"The team is focused on aim assist strength across all ranges, as well as rotational aim assist and the requirement for the right (aim) stick to be moving in the direction of a target on controller," said the official Treyarch X account.

The idea is to make the tracking assist less forgiving—now, it won't kick in until you're already moving your camera in the direction of the target. Is it weird this wasn't already the case?

Raven subsequently confirmed that, "in parity with Black Ops 7 multiplayer," it will look into making similar changes to Call of Duty: Warzone.

Aim assist is up there with SBMM in terms of touchy subjects for shooter fans (and in case you'd forgotten, Treyarch is also fiddling with SBMM in some pretty big ways too). The idea is to level the playing field between players using controllers and those on keyboard-mouse setups—controllers behind inherently slower and less precise than a mouse—but it's a very tricky business. Not only do developers have to find the sweet spot where people on both sides of the equation are equally unhappy (you're never going to make everyone happy, so 'cosmic balance' is the next best thing), they also get to deal with people who try to game the system, like console players who connect keyboard-mouse setups to their systems, or PC players who spoof consoles.

(Even without taking aim assist into account, the whole business of aiming your gun at the bad guys in videogames has become brutally complicated. It's rough out there, folks.)

The nerf to rotational aim assist could prove transformative on its own, but Treyarch isn't stopping there. Scronce said "more concrete details" about what's in store will be shared soon.