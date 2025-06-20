Balatro creator gets 'a taste of my own medicine' as he struggles in vain to score the game's hardest achievement
"Well well well if it isn’t the consequences of my actions."
Balatro was PC Gamer's 2024 Game of the Year for many good reasons, but one of them was that no-one on the team could stop playing this thing. We weren't alone either: developers went gaga for the poker roguelike. And now it turns out that even Balatro creator LocalThunk just can't stop banging his head against the wall he created.
LocalThunk is pretty good at his own game: last year he spoke about beating Balatro with every deck on every difficulty. He also played a few rounds at GDC, anonymously, wowing bystanders with his savant-like knowledge of the tips and tricks. But even with such achievements under his belt, LocalThunk still wants to "100%" the game, and has run up against the challenge to end all challenges. Erm… which he created.
LocalThunk is currently trying to score Balatro's toughest achievement, which is for a completionist++ run. A completionist++ run is extraordinarily difficult and, while better Balatro players than I may disagree, leaves an absolutely enormous amount up to RNGesus and what Jokers pop up when.
To get the completionist++ achievement, you have to "earn a gold sticker on every Joker." To get a gold sticker, a Joker has to be on your team after beating the Ante 8 boss on a gold stake run (the game's hardest difficulty). Problem is that not all of the game's 150 Jokers are great, while some are downright useless, and the gold stakes rules are brutal: small blinds give no reward money, required scores get higher faster, fewer discards, and Jokers that can last forever, or degrade, or that you have to pay to keep.
Not for me, thanks, though I bet PC Gamer EIC Phil Savage has had a good go at it. LocalThunk has been trying his best, and posted the "are ya winning son?" meme with an embedded "game over" screen from Balatro, showing him losing to The Wall (one of the game's most brutally difficult bosses).
"But for real I'm at 146/150 for completionist++ and getting a taste of my own medicine," added LocalThunk (thanks, GR+). A user called Mark had the appropriate response: "Well well well if it isn’t the consequences of my actions."
LocalThunk has managed the completionist+ achievement, which is hard enough (beat gold stakes with every deck). But I for one am glad that a game that has kicked my ass many times is also doing it to its own creator.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Balatro will at some point be receiving a 1.1 update that will be adding some new Jokers to the game, among other things, but even the publisher doesn't know when that's happening: "He's just gonna show up one day and say, 'Here's 100 Jokers.'"
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Rich is a games journalist with 15 years' experience, beginning his career on Edge magazine before working for a wide range of outlets, including Ars Technica, Eurogamer, GamesRadar+, Gamespot, the Guardian, IGN, the New Statesman, Polygon, and Vice. He was the editor of Kotaku UK, the UK arm of Kotaku, for three years before joining PC Gamer. He is the author of a Brief History of Video Games, a full history of the medium, which the Midwest Book Review described as "[a] must-read for serious minded game historians and curious video game connoisseurs alike."
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.