PC Gamer vindicated by Swen Vincke: Larian boss calls Balatro his personal GOTY as it sweeps top prize from devs at GDC awards
All well and good that Balatro got its plaudits, but what truly matters here is that we were right.
It's Game Developers Conference (GDC) season, which means it's time for industry luminaries from across the globe to descend on San Francisco to talk about, you know, advancements in SpeedTree and what-have-you. It's also time for a shadowy camarilla of "leading game creators from all parts of the industry" to hand out the Game Developers Choice Awards—trophies for things like Best Debut, Best Visual Art, that kind of thing.
Top gong, of course, is Game Of The Year, and what do you know? This year's GOTY went to none other than Balatro. You know who else gave a GOTY award to Balatro? A little computer games outlet called PC Gamer.
You know who else called Balatro their GOTY? A little videogame CEO called Swen Vincke (previously seen with his arms overflowing with his studio's own awards for Baldur's Gate 3).
"Congratulations LocalThunk!!!" tweeted Vincke, "You were my GOTY and I'm happy to see other devs agree. Well deserved!!!"
Well deserved is right. Balatro is an incredible gem that's consumed several thousand person–hours of productivity here at PCG. For a while there, our Slack was converted mostly into a medium via which writers shared their latest ridiculously high scores. It's good that so much of the games industry writ large has recognised it for its accomplished.
Also, more importantly, we've been vindicated. La historia nos ha absuelto, and that's what really matters. Take that, anyone who thought GOTY couldn't go to 'a card game'.
Congratulations @LocalThunk!!! You were my GOTY and I'm happy to see other devs agree. Well deserved!!! https://t.co/XDCveRHpYNMarch 21, 2025
Alongside top prize, Balatro also walked away from GDCA with the Innovation Award, Best Debut, and Best Design. Meanwhile, the Pioneer Award went to Papers, Please maker Lucas Pope, while Sam Lake got the Lifetime Achievement Award, presumably entirely because of that face he gave to the OG Max Payne.
Here's the full list of awards and who they went to:
- Best Debut
- Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)
- Best Visual Art
- Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
- Best Audio
- Astro Bot (PlayStation Studios Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Best Narrative
- Metaphor: ReFantazio (ATLUS / SEGA / Studio Zero)
- Social Impact Award
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure (Deck Nine Games / Square Enix)
- Innovation Award
- Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)
- Best Technology
- Astro Bot (PlayStation Studios Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Best Design
- Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)
- Audience Award
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
- Game of the Year
- Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)
- Pioneer Award
- Lucas Pope
- Lifetime Achievement Award
- Sam Lake
