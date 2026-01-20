Life is Strange: Reunion, coming in March, promises an 'emotional conclusion' to the saga of Max and Chloe

Life is Strange: Reunion – Announce Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Europe's PEGI game rating body blew the surprise earlier this month, but now it's official. Life is Strange: Reunion is reuniting Max Caulfield and Chloe Price for one last adventure.

Max, now a photography instructor at Caledon University, is forced to use her time-reversing 'Rewind' power to escape an inferno that devastates the school, killing many of her friends and colleagues. Thrown three days in the past, Max must figure out what caused the fire, stop it, and save her friends—a job complicated by the unexpected arrival of Chloe, a "shocking repercussion" of events in the previous game, Life is Strange: Double Exposure, which I will not get into here because spoilers.

It all sounds very much like a Life is Strange game, but for the first time in the series both Max and Chloe will be playable in the same game, with the perspective alternating as the game progresses. Choices have consequences "that affect the outcome of a dramatic and surprising narrative," publisher Square Enix said, "all culminating in an epic climax that serves as a finale to the Max and Chloe saga."

Life is Strange: Reunion is being developed by Deck Nine, which is interesting: The studio made two rounds of layoffs in 2025, the second just a couple months after the release of Double Exposure; when that game won the Social Impact category at the 2025 GDC Awards, nobody from Deck Nine was present to pick it up because, former narrative designer and writer Elizabeth Ballou wrote in a since-deleted message on Bluesky, "we all got laid off."

Double Exposure was also reportedly a "large loss" for Square Enix, although apparently not so much that it prevented the creation of another game. It does make me think that Square Enix might be serious about this being the end of the tale, though.

Life is Strange: Reunion is slated to launch on March 26th, and will be available for PC on Steam and the Microsoft Store.