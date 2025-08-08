We might actually have a tenuous Silksong release date, absolutely nobody on my team believes me, and I think I can hear Hornet in my walls

OK, everybody stay calm. What do you mean you're calm? Well I'm also calm! I'm totally fine and not-at-all losing my unsteady grip on my own mind. We might genuinely have a (tentative, tenuous) Silksong release date. Naturally, it hasn't come from Team Cherry, but it's the strongest dose of cope we've had so far.

But first I need to talk about the ROG Xbox Ally. Silksong footage emerged when the trailer for the Ally came out in June, seemingly just a tease—but, at the time, Xbox president Sarah Bond stated Silksong would be "available at launch and in Game Pass when Ally releases later this year".

It's that "available at launch" thing that has me and my fellow believers hooked/cooked, because hey, wouldn't you know it, a reliable industry leaker has stated that the Ally is coming out October 16. And while one should never mistake leaks for truth, and anything can change behind the scenes, billbil_kun has a pretty stellar track record.

Adding to the clarion ring of truthiness here also is the fact that we've got Silksong popping up at Gamescom in August, and confirmation from head of marketing and publishing Matthew Griffin that it's arriving before Christmas. The dates, they're lining up, I swear!

The only thorn in my side is the fact that this, uh, would not be the first time Xbox has said that Silksong is releasing and then it didn't. Back in 2022, Xbox had a showcase of games that'd be coming out in the "next 12 months". Silksong was among them, implying it would be doing that. This did not happen.

As such, when I brought this up to my lovely co-workers this morning, stating that this was the most meat on the bone we'd had in a while, I was met with a wall of skepticism. But things are different this time, right? There's gonna be a demo! Team Cherry said it's coming out before Christmas! The leaker has a reliable track record!

And Xbox, er, has absolutely not been correct on the release of Silksong before. But I am brave enough to believe. Our sacrifices can't have been for nothing.