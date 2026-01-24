This side-scrolling metroidvania inspired by Bloodborne just got completely free DLC, and the base game is 50% off until February

Bloodborne on PC may still be the fevered dream of madmen, though some emulation warlocks have recently made strides bringing the nightmare to gaming's liquid-cooled Mensis cage. In any case, numerous game developers have strived to fill the PC's Yharnam-shaped game with their own derivations of FromSoft's Victorian gothic masterpiece.

Some of these are fun, quirky spinoffs like Nightmare Kart, while others are more serious efforts to replicate Bloodborne's atmosphere. One of these is side-scrolling soulslike The Last Faith, which aims to do for Bloodborne what Blasphemous did for Catholicism and religious dogma, squeezing out its darkest juices into a 2D, metroidvania-shaped glass.

The original game was released back in 2023, but developer Kumi Souls Games just released a new DLC for it. Best of all, it's completely and utterly free. Titled The Last Faith: Awakened Ancients, the DLC so much add a single chunk of new game to play, instead sprinkling fresh, glistening giblets all around the existing experience.

Chiefly, Awakened Ancients adds four new game modes for players to experiment with, including a dungeon mode that sounds reminiscent of Bloodborne's chalice dungeons, as well as new game plus, a boss rush mode that unlocks once you've completed the base game, and a wave survival mode called the Tower of Despair.

The Last Faith: Awakened Ancients DLC Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Alongside these modes, the DLC adds seven "unique" enemies and five new bosses, three extra playable characters, numerous items and weapons, and new executions for finishing enemies with extra style. There are also several new areas added to its world, though Kumi Souls Games doesn't specify what or where these are, so you'll have to explore to find out.

It seems like a significant chunk of stuff to fold into the game gratis. It is worth noting, however, that we didn't get on swimmingly with The Last Faith when it originally launched, with the game receiving a score of 60 in our The Last Faith Review "There is a fine line between a thrilling challenge in a mysterious setting and soul-crushing repetition wrapped up in empty riddles, and The Last Faith chose the wrong side to live on," reviewer Kerry Brunskill wrote in 2023.

That said, Steam reviewers skew more positive toward The Last Faith, and it's possible that this free DLC lends the experience greater variety than was present in the initial version. If you're tempted to check out The Last Faith, the base game's currently on a 50% discount, chopping the price down to $14 (£12.50). The discount ends on February 2.