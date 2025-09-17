The next Silksong update helps the bosses but does little to allay our own, interminable suffering

The first Silksong patch was released last week and, among other things, nerfed a couple of the tough early game bosses like Moorwing and Sister Splinter. But if the patch notes for Silksong's second update are any indication, Team Cherry doesn't intend to keep dialing down the difficulty. If you were hoping for some more boss nerfs or perhaps fewer obstacles on the way to bosses, then give up all hope ye who enter here.

No, the latest Silksong patch—which is currently live in the public-beta branch on Steam, but will roll out officially in the coming days—is mostly about making sure the bosses themselves don't keep making dumb mistakes.

Spoilers follow, but this includes:

Preventing the Savage Beastfly in Far Fields from getting stuck under lava, preventing Shrine Guardian Seth from exiting the battle arena mid-combat, and making sure Lugoli stops "flying off screen and not returning during battle".

I like a tough metroidvania and wouldn't advocate for any difficulty tweaks, but I know there are plenty of players who are frustrated with Silksong's difficulty. I guess the message is clear: if Silksong is too hard for you, keep trying. There's the chance Team Cherry will tweak difficulty in future patches, but my gut feeling is that they won't.

Other than those fixes it's a pretty low-key patch dedicated to fixing some small bugs that most people probably haven't encountered. I've posted the patch notes below, but there could be "a few more additions and tweaks before full release".

Added Dithering effect option in Advanced video settings. Reduces colour banding but can slightly soften the appearance of foreground assets. Defaults to 'Off'.

Updated Herald's Wish achievement description to clarify that players must both complete the wish and finish the game.

Fixed Savage Beastfly in Far Fields sometimes remaining below the lava.

Fixed rare cases of Shrine Guardian Seth getting out of bounds during battle.

Added catch to prevent Lugoli sometimes flying off screen and not returning during battle.

Further reduced chance of Silk Snippers getting stuck out of bounds in Chapel of the Reaper battle.

Fixed various instances of dying to bosses while killing them causing death sequences to play messily or out of sync.

Fixed Shaman Binding into a bottom transition causing a softlock.

Cocoon positions in some locations updated to prevent it spawning in inaccessible areas.

Fixed Liquid Lacquer courier delivery not being accessible in Steel Soul mode.

Fixed some NPCs not correctly playing cursed hint dialogues in certain instances.

Fixed Pondcatcher Reed not being able to fly away after singing.

Fixed Verdania memory orbs sometimes replaying layered screen-edge burst effects.

Fixed the break counter not working for certain multihitter tools eg Conchcutter.

Fixed Volt Filament damage multiplier not applying for certain Silk Skills.

Fixed Cogflies and Wisps inappropriately targeting Skullwings.

Fixed Cogflies incorrectly resetting their HP to full on scene change.

Fixed Curveclaw always breaking on the first hit after being deflected.

Fixed Plasmium Phial and Flea Brew sometimes not restoring as intended at benches.

Various other smaller tweaks and fixes.