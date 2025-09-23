Silksong's new patch delivers bug fixes and a soft nerf to everyone's beloved Cogfly—plus a vow to fix the awful Simplified Chinese translation with 'A new script, by a well-regarded team' in 3-4 weeks

Silksong's got a new patch. It's not much to 'shaw!' about, mind. It's mostly a list of bug fixes, such as the "Savage Beastfly in Far Fields sometimes remaining below the lava" (thank god, that boss didn't need to be any harder) or "Shaman Binding into a bottom transition causing a softlock." That happened to my buddy Jeff, once.

One actual soft-nerf to the Cogflies does sting, a bit, with Team Cherry fixing "Cogflies incorrectly resetting their HP to full on scene change." I never used these much myself, except to skip part of the painful, anti-infested gauntlet for Skarrsinger Karmalita's fight, but it definitely makes 'em weaker in exploration. They're still pretty dang good, though, particularly with a tools-only setup.

The real news, however, is Team Cherry giving a timeline on fixing the game's terrible Simplified Chinese translation which (quoting Omori's Chinese language localiser Tiger Tang) reads "like a Wuxia novel instead of conveying the game's tone". This kerfuffle saw its Chinese reviews tanking on Steam, with Team Cherry promising to remedy the problem in short order.

Well, now we've got an estimate: "For our upcoming patches, beyond regular fixes, our first priority remains to improve Silksong’s Simplified Chinese translation. A new script, by a well-regarded team, is already well underway. We’re expecting this new translation to be delivered in three to four weeks, with implementation to follow immediately after.

"In the meantime, for Simplified Chinese players, we’ve recently been informed that a talented group of Hollow Knight fans has already produced their own full-translation mod for Silksong! We’ve heard good things about the mod, and players may want to consider shifting over to it."

So that's that, then—while Matthew Griffin did state on X previously that Silksong would be getting a fixed Simplified Chinese translation "over the coming weeks", it's nice to get a proper release window. Let's just hope it's not in keeping with Team Cherry's usual estimates. You can read the full patch notes below:

Silksong Patch 2

Added Dithering effect option in Advanced video settings (PC only). Reduces colour banding but can slightly soften the appearance of foreground assets. Defaults to 'Off'.

Updated Herald's Wish achievement description to clarify that players must both complete the wish and finish the game.

Fixed Savage Beastfly in Far Fields sometimes remaining below the lava.

Fixed rare cases of Shrine Guardian Seth getting out of bounds during battle.

Fixed rare case of Second Sentinel knocking the player out of bounds during battle.

Added catch to prevent Lugoli sometimes flying off screen and not returning during battle.

Further reduced chance of Silk Snippers getting stuck out of bounds in Chapel of the Reaper battle.

Fixed various instances of dying to bosses while killing them causing death sequences to play messily or out of sync.

Fixed Shaman Binding into a bottom transition causing a softlock.

Cocoon positions in some locations updated to prevent it spawning in inaccessible areas.

Fixed Liquid Lacquer courier delivery not being accessible in Steel Soul mode.

Fixed some NPCs not correctly playing cursed hint dialogues in certain instances.

Fixed Pondcatcher Reed not being able to fly away after singing.

Fixed Verdania memory orbs sometimes replaying layered screen-edge burst effects.

Fixed the break counter not working for certain multihitter tools eg Conchcutter.

Fixed Volt Filament damage multiplier not applying for certain Silk Skills.

Fixed Cogflies and Wisps inappropriately targeting Skullwings.

Fixed Cogflies incorrectly resetting their HP to full on scene change.

Fixed Curveclaw always breaking on the first hit after being deflected.

Fixed Plasmium Phial and Flea Brew sometimes not restoring as intended at benches.

Various other smaller tweaks and fixes.

All fixes will apply retroactively, so players who've hit a significant bug that prevents progress should now be able to proceed.

Further fixes are currently being worked on for a third patch, with some additional focus around improving controller support on PC platforms. Expect this one to come a little later, as we’re aiming to cover as many remaining issues as possible.

As with previous patches, interim versions will be available to trial for Steam and GOG players via the public-beta branches on each platform.