Hollow Knight: Silksong player melts its hardest bosses with an endless fountain of tools: 'I think I unlocked easy mode'

The Strongest Build in SILKSONG [SPOILER FREE] Architect Crest Silkshot Railgun Silksong Build - YouTube Watch On

I'll admit, I wasn't as creative with my build in Hollow Knight: Silksong as I'd like to admit. I found one of the early weapon upgrades and kind of stuck with that for the next 30 hours.

It got the job done, but it was nowhere close to the power of YouTuber Syrobe's "easy mode" build where you have an endless supply of powerful tools. Before I explain how it works though, you should know that it requires fairly late-game unlocks to put together. I'd wait until you're several hours into Act 2 before attempting this.

The heart of the build is the Architect Crest which has the unique ability to repair your tools on the fly. Normally, you have to rest at a bench to do that, but this Crest gives you the option to forgo healing yourself to replenish your tools in the middle of combat.

Tools are extremely powerful in Silksong and no other Crest lets you spam them like this one. The only drawback is that you can't equip any of Hornet's high-damage skills with it, but the amount of tools you can fling out more than makes up for it.

You can pretty much equip any tools you want, but Syrobe recommends the Tacks, Silkshot, and the Voltvessels. He adds in the Pollip Pouch so every hit applies a poison DoT on enemies and Quick Sling to double the amount of tools you throw at a time.

Nothing in the game can survive you laying traps all over the place and shooting everything down with buckets of laser beams and silk bullets. Bosses run into them and get ripped apart while you sit back and watch. Watching Syrobe tear through waves of enemies in seconds looks like he has cheats on.

He has a separate, spoilery video where he melts the last two bosses in the game in under a minute. Both fights took me much longer because I spent most of them dodging around and hitting the boss with my little sword.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Acquiring all the stuff might take you a while. Syrobe goes into detail on where to track it all down, but here's a quick list of what you need and where to get it:

Architect Crest - Buy the Architect's Key and unlock a room in the Underworks

- Buy the Architect's Key and unlock a room in the Underworks Quick Sling - Found behind a false ceiling in Bilewater

- Found behind a false ceiling in Bilewater Pollip Pouch - Complete the Rite of the Pollip quest in the Wormways

- Complete the Rite of the Pollip quest in the Wormways Tacks - Complete the Roach Guts quest in Sinner's Road

- Complete the Roach Guts quest in Sinner's Road Silkshot - Bring the Ruined Tool from Bilewater to the top of Mount Fay

- Bring the Ruined Tool from Bilewater to the top of Mount Fay Voltvessels - Found in northeastern Memorium

"I think I unlocked easy mode, I don't know what everyone else is doing," Syrobe said after humiliating one of the final bosses with a room full of traps. Here he is casually watching a boss get shredded while I remember each and every attempt I made in my own playthrough where I—a fool—chased the boss around with my sword. If only I had known about the devastating power of tools.