7 things to do first in Monster Hunter Wilds

It can be hard knowing where to start with Monster Hunter Wilds . Though undoubtedly streamlined in comparison to previous installments, this is still a Monster Hunter game, which means all sorts of systems to contend with. Even for series veterans, a good number of mechanics no longer work the same way, so no matter who you are there's stuff to learn.

Monster Hunter can be especially brutal for those who've never tried it before, so here I'll do my best to lay out some early priorities. These will help you get started hunting but also come to grasp a lot of the systems you'll be expected to interact with on your path to becoming a veteran hunter.

Check your weapon's controls guide and head to the training area

Whether you're an experienced weapon main or are picking one up for the first time, it's well worth checking out the in-game controls guide for your weapon. To find this:

Open the in-game menu

Cycle across to the Info section—three tabs along

Select Play Guide at the bottom

Choose the Weapon Controls option third down

This useful source of info will lay out all weapon attacks and combos and also gives a little explanation of important terms on the second page that will help you understand how the weapon works. Since there are new weapon attacks in Wilds, even if you knew your stuff in World and Rise, you should definitely take some time to see what's changed.

If you want to experiment, you can also head to the Training Area in the Windward Plains Base Camp. This unlocks as part of the story, but it'll give you a place to work on your combos and get them straight in your head, in case you don't want to do that while fighting actual monsters.

Pick up your pre-order DLC and beta rewards from the Support Palico

Once the Windward Plains Base Camp is operational, you'll be able to speak to the Support Desk Palico, Conut, and collect your beta reward items if you played. Simply interact with them and choose the Claim Content option for a list of your rewards. This is the same for any pre-order DLC. Unless you buy a lot of DLC, this is likely one of the few times you'll talk to Conut, but remember that you can also manage your Pop-up Camps here once that mechanic unlocks, so it might be worth checking back then.

Collect rations from the Ingredient Centre and cook yourself some steaks

(Image credit: Capcom)

Another feature of the Windward Plains Base Camp that unlocks once it's up and running is the Ingredient Centre. Sadly, Felynes will no longer cook for you in Wilds, but they still provide you with plenty of ingredients so you can make food yourself. Speak to Tom at the Ingredient Center and he'll give you a regular shipment of rations you can consume or cook into pre-hunt meals in your tent, or using the Portable BBQ Grill.

It's also worth grabbing some raw meat—your best bet is by hunting the Ceratonoth and Dalthydon small monsters you'll find on the plains just outside camp. Once you have raw meat, you can equip your Portable BBQ Grill by cycling along your item bar at the bottom and cook some steaks—remember to time your input during the cooking minigame if you want Well Done Steaks.

These hunks of meat are a little different from rations and will increase your health and stamina when the duration of your previous meal has expired, so it's good to have a few on hand in case of a rumbly tummy emergency.

Slay small monsters and get the Bulaqchi Specs

When I get to a new region in Monster Hunter, the first thing I do is hunt and harvest every small monster in the area. Why? They're easy to forget about, but they often have their own unique armour sets and provide materials and skills you can't get elsewhere. In the Windward Plains, you should hunt down Talioth to unlock the Talioth Bracers, Vespoid for the Vespoid set, and finally, Bulaqchi for the Bulaqchi Specs. You can see which monsters are which by hovering over the small pink icons on the map.

The Bulaqchi is especially useful to hunt since the specs give you the Entomologist skill that stops small insect monsters being destroyed when you attack, allowing you to carve them. I consider it a must-have skill if you're hunting Vespoids for materials or farming Nerscylla Hatchlings for Monster Fluid, so don't neglect it.

Grab Wiggly Litchi and build yourself a material stockpile

There's lots of useful endemic life to grab in Wilds—by which I mean small creatures that give you something when you snatch them with your hookclaw. Vigorwasps restore health, Purewasps remove status effects, Heatmantle Bugs warm you in cold areas, and Coldmantle Bugs cool you in hot areas. There are all sorts to mess around with, but the one that is universally beneficial is the Wiggly Litchi.

This white worm buffs your stamina regen, which is never not useful during a hunt. Basically grab this little creature whenever you spot it nestled on a wall. While we're on the subject of grabbing, you should also grab…well, just about everything. Since you can use your Hook Slinger to yoink stuff while your Seikret is auto-travelling, it's worth building a stockpile of crafting items.

Materials like honey, herbs, and blue mushrooms are never not useful, and special items give you guild points, which you can use later to change time in your tent, or buy items and weapons from the Support Ship once in high rank. Also make sure to turn on auto-craft in your crafting menu for any vital items like mega potions, potions, and antidotes.

Get in the habit of checking the Monster Field Guide

This is another mechanic you'll be introduced to via the main story and will likely forget almost immediately after. Word to the wise: don't. This is the single most useful tool in all of Monster Hunter and yet people seem to forget it exists constantly. The Monster Field Guide tells you:

Each monster's precise weaknesses, whether elemental or status effect

Where best to attack with your weapon based on damage type, i.e slashing, bludgeoning, shot

How to get every single material the monster drops as well as % chances

It's such a handy resource and one you should remember exists when you can't work out where to get a monster material, or you're struggling to beat one in battle.

Start using the Ghillie Mantle

As you progress through Wilds, Gemma the smithy will periodically give you new mantles to use—effectively capes you can temporarily equip for a special buff. The first one you'll get is the Ghillie Mantle, which lets you sneak around. It's easy to forget about these since they represent an extra layer you don't really have to engage with when hunting.

Still, if you want an advantage in early hunts, and a boon in later ones, I'd recommend experimenting with the Ghillie Mantle. If you hold the left bumper on controller and press down on the D-pad, you can use your right stick to select the Ghillie Mantle from the bottom of the Essential Items hotwheel. Now simply walk up behind a monster before you start a hunt and interact where it says Sneak Attack for some big extra damage.