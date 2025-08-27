How to defeat The Sorrow in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Puzzling out how to beat The Sorrow in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is a significant challenge, especially if you've spent the game wantonly murdering every enemy and guard you've come across. This boss is essentially a punishment for players who've decided that they're not going to engage with the game's stealth system.

So, if you've spent your time blasting away like Rambo, bad news: completing this boss the proper way is going to be significantly harder, if not too tedious to even attempt. Below, I'll walk you through how this most complicated of cobra boss fights works, and explain the two different ways you can beat The Sorrow.

How to beat The Sorrow in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Image 1 of 3 You'll have to make it all the way up the river avoiding projectiles and the ghosts of enemies you've killed (Image credit: Konami) You can also drown yourself (Image credit: Konami) And then take the revive pill to quickly end the fight (Image credit: Konami)

There are two different ways you can defeat The Sorrow in Snake Eater, and which you choose will likely come down to the number of enemies you killed in the game or whether you can honestly be arsed. These are:

Follow The Sorrow to the end of the river: Since The Sorrow parades out every enemy you've killed in the game, the difficulty and length of this section vary based on how bad you've been—if you've killed very few it'll be easy. Essentially, you just have to avoid the ghosts coming towards you and the blasts that The Sorrow fires at you, since these will chip away at your health. At the end, The Sorrow will kill you, and you can then take the revival pill to come back to life. This is the most rewarding route since you get The Sorrow's camo suit. Drown yourself and revive: If you can't be bothered walking up the river (or have killed hundreds of enemies), simply dive into the water and drown yourself. You'll get a game over screen, but if you hold left on the D-pad, you can select the revival pill to wake Snake up, which will complete the boss.

The Sorrow's camo suit is pretty good since it makes you completely silent, but if you have spent the game gunning down every enemy, getting to the end of the river is going to make for a rough time. You might be better off simply drowning and taking the pill—maybe you can grab it next time around?