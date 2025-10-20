Lana Del Rey might have written a Bond theme for 007 First Light
I like my Pepsi-Cola shaken, not stirred.
As spotted by ConversationDue8475 on Reddit, Lana Del Rey has registered a song with ASCAP (the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers) that shares its name with IO Interactive's new James Bond game: First Light.
That's not exactly a smoking gun, given that Del Rey has an album coming out and this could be an unrelated song that just happens to have the same name. But come on, Lana Del Rey would be a perfect fit for a Bond theme of the smoky Nancy Sinatra variety. I reckon she could manage a brassier Shirley Bassey-type song too.
And it would be justice for the fact she wrote a theme for Spectre that ultimately went unused in favor of Sam Smith's song, Writing's On the Wall. (The song Del Rey wrote for it was eventually released under the name 24, Spectre being the 24th Bond movie.)
After seeing 30 minutes of 007 First Light gameplay, our Tyler Wilde came away surprised by how impressive the shooting was. While there's gunplay in IO Interactive's Hitman games, it's never been the main attraction—if you end up going loud it's usually because something's gone wrong. When the reckless young James Bond of First Light goes loud, complete with Max Payne slow-mo, it seems more like a good time.
If Lana Del Rey happened to be singing over the top of James Bond leaping sideways while shooting his Walther PPK in slow-motion, that could only make it better. 007 First Light will be out on March 27 of next year.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
