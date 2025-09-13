If you were hoping to see Sly Cooper on PC for some reason, think again: Ghost of Yōtei dev says 'it's been a long time' since the series' heyday and nobody at Sucker Punch wants to make those games anymore

Sucker Punch is best known on PC for its open-world samurai game Ghost of Tsushima and its upcoming sequel Ghost of Yōtei—which will almost certainly come to PC given Sony's track record in recent years. Yet before it became the architect of lavish Japanese islands, Sucker Punch developed the Infamous games for Sony, and before that, it was known mainly for Sly Cooper.

A likeable, if unremarkable, series of stealth action games starring an anthropomorphic raccoon, Sly Cooper had its heyday in the PS2 era. It was last seen in 2013 in a game not developed by Sucker Punch.

Despite being more than 20 years and two series out from its Sly Cooper days, there are fans who still hope Sucker Punch will return to the game that put the studio on the map. But Ghost of Yotei co-director Nate Fox poured cold water on such optimism, as hardly anybody employed at Sucker Punch would be interested in reviving Sly Cooper.

In an interview with MinnMax (via GamesRadar) Fox was asked by host Ben Hanson what percentage of Sucker Punch devs would be up for making a new Sly Cooper game, to which Fox instantly responded "ten percent". Hanson was slightly taken aback, so Fox clarified that "It's been a long time since Sly Cooper's come out."

125 Rapid-Fire Questions About Ghost of Yōtei With Sucker Punch's Nate Fox - YouTube Watch On

Even if Sucker Punch was interested in reviving Sly Cooper, the decision wouldn't rest in the studio's hands. Sly Cooper is owned by Sony, not Sucker Punch, so any revival would have to happen with the publisher's say-so. It's theoretically possible that Sony might farm out the license to another developer, but Sony has shown little interest in anything other than pursuing a disastrous live-service strategy in its PS5 era.

Indeed, Ghost of Yōtei is one of the few single-player first-party exclusives that Sony currently has on the docket. The sequel's set to hit PS5 on October 6, and while there's no PC launch scheduled as yet, it will almost certainly arrive onto the big box under your desk sometime in 2026.

Fox's chat with Minnmax also revealed that Sucker Punch went on a bit of a binge in celebration of Grand Theft Auto 6's delay into next year, telling Hanson "We're all still hungover. Multi-month hangover. That was a great day."