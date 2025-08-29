8 months after moving on from Helldivers 2, Johan Pilestedt returns to thank everyone for welcoming Xbox divers into the fold: 'All the stories I read make my heart sing'

One nice thing about Helldivers 2 is that you can join random sessions with strangers all night and never find a bad egg. Emerge from the cryostasis transportation pod on another diver's ship and you're likely to be greeted with a salute, handshake, or hug emote. That's just how Helldivers roll.

The community's been on its extra-best behavior this week with an uptick of fresh recruits, as Helldivers 2 became the first Sony-published game to come to Xbox. It's been one big welcoming party: Xbox players are sounding off on Reddit to thank the veterans helping them, walking them through confusing missions, and not freaking out when they accidentally blow the whole squad up. I've been playing with my fiancée every night this week, and it's been fun to join Xbox lobbies and show them the ropes (insist on driving the car and then flipping it repeatedly).

The wholesome surge has been so nice to watch that Johan Pilestedt, Arrowhead's chief creative officer who left the Helldivers 2 team in January to work on a new game, popped back into the Helldivers subreddit to thank community members with his first post in over a year.

"Over the last couple of days I've seen so many comments from the new players joining the community and they are truly wonderful and inspiring. That so many are shocked by how kind and empathic this community is, shows that we need more kindness in our digital lives," wrote Pilestedt.

"I want to say, on behalf of everyone that gave the better part of a decade to make Helldivers, that we truly appreciate all of you. From the veterans of Malevelon Creek (o7), to those that fought on Meridia, defended Super Earth and held EotS for the way you have treated and helped the new recruits joining from Xbox and elsewhere."

Helldivers 2 x Halo: ODST Legendary Warbond | PS5 & PC Games - YouTube Watch On

While he's still involved with the game as studio leadership, Pilestedt has relinquished his day-to-day Helldivers duties to game director Mikael Eriksson and Arrowhead CEO Shams Jorjani. He's directing Arrowhead's next game, which is still a big mystery.

"All the stories I read make my heart sing—this unity and friendship is why I make games and I look forward to a decade of Helldivers with you all.

"Now go roleplay space fascists!" he concluded.

The Xbox release of Helldivers 2 coincided with a special Halo 3: ODST-themed warbond with two armor sets and four Halo guns faithfully recreated in Super Earth's image. The next major update comes next week, introducing underground bug missions and a new Terminid wyvern monstrosity.

