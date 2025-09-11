7 new cozy games with autumnal aesthetics that you won't want to miss this season

Days are getting shorter, the weather is getting more unpredictable, and I can never tell if it's quite cold enough to wear a jacket out or if the sun is still producing enough heat to make me instantly regret it. That can mean only one thing: it's autumn. The best time of year to use whatever excuse I can to stay home and finally face my ever-growing backlog of cosy games.

Over the last few years we've seen an influx of games specifically designed to echo the feeling of autumn, but this year is a little light on the orange leaves, pumpkin spice, cinnamon roll-inspired game front. Luckily, autumnal games launch all year round now, so there are several new releases from the summer with distinctly fall vibes Here are five cosy autumnal games I'll be putting more time into this season.

Ritual of Raven

(Image credit: Spellgarden Games)

Release date: August 7, 2025 | Steam

Autumn is always the best time to start sinking endless hours into a farming simulator. I don't know what it is about longer nights that leaves me desperate to sow seeds and till soil. Rather than being another bog standard farming simulator to add to your ever-growing collection, Ritual of Raven does things a little differently.

Instead of relying on old tools and eventual upgrades to streamline farm life, things are a little more magical around these parts by enchanting other creatures to do your bidding for you. You'll also get to customise your farmland and build relationships with the cast of weirdos you meet as you take on the new role as a witch's apprentice. I can't think of a game more fitting with Halloween rapidly approaching.

Seasonala Cemetery

(Image credit: Gabby DaRienzo)

Release date: June 7, 2025 | Steam

With the nights getting longer in autumn, I spend a lot of time thinking. Even if it's not about something in particular, it's just a thoughtful time of year. Seasonala Cemetery is a perfect game for anyone like me who spends a lot of time lost in their own thoughts. It won't have you going on any weapon slinging adventures or completing any in-depth quests. Instead, you'll spend your time exploring a "living, breathing cemetery" and learning about the game's history through all of the gravestones. It sounds morbid, but it's actually a delightfully meditative experience.

Seasonala Cemetery also uses your PC's real date and time to alter your experience, so if you're picking it up this time of year, prepare yourself for gorgeous orange and yellow leaves. The weather changes too, so prepare yourself for some moody, rainy walks around the cemetery for the ultimate autumn night without having to pull out your umbrella.

Fireside Feelings

(Image credit: The CoLab)

Release date: June 7, 2025 | Steam

Sometimes all you want to do in autumn is huddle around a fire with your friends and have a good chat. Luckily, Fireside Feelings, which is basically a conversation simulator, lets you do exactly that. Instead of jumping online with your real-life friends though, you'll get to have conversations with a variety of quirky characters powered by other random players. Conversations aren't live, so there's no direct interaction with others. Despite this, there's still a real sense of community.

Outside of chatting, you can unlock items and furniture to decorate your campfire with. This is definitely my favourite part of the whole experience since it lets you really hone in on the cosy side of things. After all, it's your space to sit and talk with your friends, so you want it to be the perfect nook for you.

Tukoni: Prologue

(Image credit: Dream Operator)

Release date: November 19, 2020 | Steam

Yes, I know this isn't a full game.

Anything in the Tukoni series (including the books and puzzle games) screams autumn to me. Even though the prologue is the very definition of short and sweet, it's still a game I'd recommend playing. It won't take you much longer than half an hour to get through this point-and-click puzzle adventure, but it'll definitely leave you wanting more.

I fell in love with the world of Tukoni, so much so I immediately played the demo of Tukoni: Forest Keepers which continued to scratch the autumnal itch. Which, I'd also recommend playing if you want that extra shot of cosy autumn vibes straight to the bloodstream. The puzzles in Tukoni are by no means challenging, so won't have you scrawling in a notepad in an attempt to solve them. The cute characters are definitely enough to keep you captivated though.

Flowers and Favours

(Image credit: MISK Games)

Release date: August 29, 2025 | Steam

This florist simulator might not immediately scream "fall game" but its warm colour palette definitely blends in with this time of year. The task at hand is simple: take orders from customers, and create bouquets that suit their needs.

The creativity Flowers and Favours lets you harness is what makes it such an enjoyable game, in my opinion. In case it wasn't obvious, I've got absolutely no experience as a florist, but this game makes me feel like I could absolutely excel as one. When you receive an order from one of the many animal companions that come to visit, you've got creative freedom so long as it fits within their brief. Pulling different plants and colours together is incredibly satisfying, and there's a surprising amount of variation. If you're particularly impressed with what you've created, you'll be able to take a photo and admire your work in a scrapbook afterwards too.

Upcoming launches

This list isn't to say there is a complete drought of cosy autumnal games this year. We've still got a few games launching during this year's fall season.

Strange Antiquities

(Image credit: Iceberg Interactive)

Release date: September 17 | Steam

If you played Strange Horticulture, you'll already be well acquainted with the atmosphere Strange Antiquities presents. However, if you're entirely new to the game, you're in for a treat. In Strange Antiquities, you'll become the keeper of a shop dealing in occult antiquities in the gloomy town of Undermere. There are plenty of curious events to investigate and mysteries to uncover as you work away in your dusty storefront.

You'll use your collection of trinkets to help the townsfolk with their many problems, which includes examining and cataloguing every item that crosses your palm. Just because you have an array of items doesn't mean you'll always pick the right one to sell a person, though. Your choices form the experience, which means you can choose whether you purposely cause chaos, or help anyone that steps foot inside. And yes, you can pet the shop's cat, Jupiter.

Keeper

(Image credit: Double Fine Productions)

Release date: October 17 | Steam

Keeper is an atmospheric puzzle adventure where you play as a sentient lighthouse. Need I say more?

In this heartwarming tale of friendship between a lighthouse and spirited seabird, you'll embark on the epic journey toward the centre of the island you awoke upon. This won't just be a simple walk though. While you explore, you'll be tasked with navigating realms beyond your comprehension. With no dialogue between characters, you are left to your own devices as well. What lies ahead is a mystery of psychedelic platforming I cannot wait to experience.