Where to find Crash Pads in Fortnite

Fortnite Crash Pads are back! They've been unvaulted as part of the No Sweat Summer event, so you'll be able to use them in a variety of inventive ways. You can cause havoc with another player's plans by deflating a Crash Pad with a well-placed bullet, which is something to be aware of whenever you deploy one.

So, if you're ready jump into the action—literally—here's where you can find Fortnite Crash Pads to add some bounce to the battle royale.

Fortnite Crash Pads: How to find them

Crash Pads aren't new but they haven't been available for quite a while. Thankfully, they are pretty easy to find, though you'll need to rely on a bit of luck to nab one quickly. You can find them almost anywhere so keep an eye out whenever you loot chests or supply drops. It also pays to be especially vigilant when you're running around as you can find them on the ground too.

The Crash Pad can be deployed while falling, so it may save you from an otherwise lethal drop. Reaching the top of a building quickly can be invaluable too, whether it's to pursue an enemy or get out of trouble quickly. Crash Pads can also deflect some throwable items like grenades—just be prepared for the chaos that might create. Heck, maybe it even works with Boogie Bombs (opens in new tab).