How to get all Anniversary Edition quests, companions, and items in Fallout 4

This upgrade has more than just power armor paint jobs.

Fallout 4 Anniversary
The wait for Fallout 5 just keeps getting longer (heck, The Elder Scrolls 6 is still a long ways off and it's coming first), so Bethesda has released Fallout 4 once more to tide us over. Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition comes with all the DLC included in the Game of the Year Edition, plus a few extra bells and whistles in the form of the Creations Bundle.

Much like Skyrim's Anniversary Edition upgrade, Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition's main attractions are paid mods called Creations. These have been in the game since 2017, but now Fallout 4 is moving away from the "Creation Club" branding in favor of the simpler "Creations" menu featured in both Skyrim and Starfield.

These mods come from Bethesda itself (plus a squad of verified creators), and Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition includes more than 150 Creations ranging from unique weapons to all-new quests.

How to Upgrade to Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition

Fallout 4 Anniversary

Upgrading to the Anniversary Edition of Fallout 4 is way more convoluted than it needs to be. To put it simply, there are three versions of Fallout 4 on sale right now.

Edition

Price

Contents

Fallout 4

$19.99 / £15.99

Fallout 4 base game

Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition

$39.99 / £34.99

Fallout 4 base game
Automatron DLC
Wasteland Workshop DLC
Far Harbor DLC
Contraptions Workshop DLC
Vault-Tec Workshop DLC

Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition

$59.99 / £52.99

Fallout 4 base game
Automatron DLC
Wasteland Workshop DLC
Far Harbor DLC
Contraptions Workshop DLC
Vault-Tec Workshop DLC
Nuka World DLC
Creations Bundle

If you already own Fallout 4 and its expansions, all you need to buy is the $20 Creations Bundle to get all the new content from the Anniversary Edition. If you have the DLC, do not buy the $40 Anniversary Edition Upgrade. It'll charge you for the expansions again. That option is for people who only own the base game.

Fallout 4 Creations Quests, Items, and Companions

Fallout 4 Anniversary

Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition comes with 150+ Creations, but some of them are admittedly not too exciting. I hope you like dozens of Pip-Boy and power armor paint jobs!

These are the most notable Creations included in Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition, plus the starting locations for their associated quests.

Creation

Location

Institute Plasma Weapons

Quest "Alms of the Needy" can be started by investigating the Parkview Apartments.

Ion Gun

Quest "Workplace Safety" starts by visiting Kill or Be Killed in Goodneighbor.

Bunker Home Pack

Quest "A Home for the Family" can be found by investigating inside the Boston Bugle.

Cyber Dog

Quest "All Byte" can be found by investigating the Nahant Oceanological Society.

Sea Scavengers

Quest "Lost at Sea" can be started by investigating near Oberland Station.

Brahmin Armor

Quest "Udder Madness" can be found by investigating the race track at Easy City Downs.

Anti-Materiel Rifle

Quest "The Paper Mirror" can be started by investigating the Museum of Witchcraft.

Black Labrador

Found west of Nordhagen Beach, across the bridge.

Great Dane

Found east of Med-Tek Research, along the road.

Border Collie

Found at a ruined house west of Graygarden.

Golden Retriever

Found in the woods north of Vault 111.

Chocolate Labrador

Found east of Coastal Cottage, on the beach.

Yellow Labrador

Found east of South Boston High School, behind a church.

Dalmation

Found south of Monsignor Plaza, on the docks.

Boxer

Found southeast of Fiddler's Green Trailer Estates.

Shiba Inu

Found at a house south of Wildwood Cemetery.

Rottweiler

Found west of WRVR Broadcast Station.

Pitbull

Found outside of Big John's Salvage.

Husky

Found south of Crop Manor, near the road.

Capital Wasteland Mercenaries

Quest "The Good Fight" can be started by visiting Lynn Pier Parking.

Captain Cosmos

Quest "Captain Cosmos" can be started by investigating a Hubris Comics truck near Super Duper Mart.

Charlestown Condo

Quest "A Place to Call Home" can be started by investigating Charlestown east of Bunker Hill.

Chinese Stealth Armor

Quest "Can You See Me Now" starts at the South Boston Military Checkpoint.

Coffee and Donuts Workshop Pack

Quest "Slocum's Joe" starts at Slocum's Joe Corporate HQ.

CR-74L Combat Rifle

Quest "Way Back Home" can be started in the woods east of Sanctuary Hills.

Gunners vs Minutemen

Quest "War Paint" can be started by visiting the church west of Hyde Park.

Heavy Incinerator

Quest "Crucible" starts at Saugus Ironworks.

Horse Power Armor

Quest "Giddyup!" can be started at Wilson Atomatoys Corporate HQ.

Enclave Remnants

Quest "Echoes of the Past" starts near Saugus Ironworks.

Hellfire Power Armor

Quest "Pyromaniac" can be started at Listening Post Bravo.

Makeshift Weapons Pack

Quest "When Pigs Fly" can be started at a merchant workshop northwest of Greenetech Genetics.

Manwell Rifle Set

Quest "The Quantum Stag" can be started west of Outpost Zimonja.

Neon Flats

Quest "Neon Winter" can be started at Goodneighbor.

Noir Penthouse

Quest "Early Retirement" starts at the Campus Law Offices.

Nuka Cola Collector Workshop

Quest "Carbonated Concerns" can be started at Nu Cafe Ola near Hubris Comics.

Pint-Sized Slasher

Quest "A Pint-Sized Problem" starts at the Boston Bugle Building.

Prototype Gauss Rifle

Quest "The Prototype" starts at Gunners Plaza.

Sentinel Control System Companion

Quest "Malevolent Malfunction" starts near Drumlin Diner, south of Concord.

Shroud Manor

Quest "Shrouded Manor" starts at Police Precinct 8.

Solar Cannon

Quest "Burned on the River" starts at the South Boston Military Checkpoint.

Tunnel Snakes Rule!

Quest "Tunnel Snakes Rule!" can be started at Fens Way Station.

X-02 Power Armor

Quest "Speak of the Devil" starts at Wattz Consumer Electronics.

Zetan Arsenal

Quest "Over the Moon" can be started by reading a note on a body on the bridge west of Graygarden.

Any Creations not listed above (like the Handmade Shotgun) will appear as random loot across the Commonwealth. You'll also find new stock at vendors and new items in your inventory when editing settlements in workshop mode.

Fallout 4 Creations Bundle contents

Fallout 4 Anniversary

Here's the full list of Creations included in Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition's Creations Bundle.

  • Anti-Materiel Rifle
  • Arcade Workshop Pack
  • Armor Paint Job (Color variants: Army, Atom Cats, Bats, Brotherhood of Steel, Children of Atom, Desert Camo, Enclave, Gunners, Hot Rod Pink, Hot Rod Shark, Institute, Jack O'Lantern, Minutemen, Nuka Cherry, Pickman, Railroad, Red Flames, Reillys Rangers, Shi, Swamp Camo, Tunnel Snakes, Vault-Tec, and Aquatic Camo)
  • Black Labrador Retriever
  • Border Collie
  • Boxer
  • Capital Wasteland Mercenaries
  • Captain Cosmos
  • Charlestown Condo
  • Chinese Stealth Armor
  • Chocolate Labrador Retriever
  • Coffee and Donuts Workshop Pack
  • CR-74L Combat Rifle
  • Dalmatian
  • Enclave Remnants
  • Golden Retriever
  • Graphic T-Shirt Pack
  • Great Dane
  • Gunners vs. Minutemen
  • Halloween Workshop Pack
  • Handmade Shotgun
  • Heavy Incinerator
  • Hellfire Power Armor
  • Holiday Workshop Pack
  • Home Décor Workshop Pack
  • Horse Power Armor
  • Husky
  • Makeshift Weapon Pack
  • Manwell Rifle Set
  • Modern Furniture Workshop Pack
  • Modular Military Backpack
  • Neon Flats
  • Noir Penthouse
  • Nuka-Cola Collector Workshop
  • Pint-Sized Slasher
  • Pip-Boy Paint Job (Color variants: Abraxo, Aquatic Camo, ArcJet, Black, Blue, Children of Atom, Chrome, Cruiser, Desert Camo, Green, Grey Tortoise, Grognak, Manta Man, Mistress of Mystery, Nuka-Cola, Nuka-Cola Quantum, Orange, Overseer's Edition, Patriotic, Pink, Purple, Red, Red Rocket, Reilly's Rangers, Silver Shroud, Swamp Camo, Tan, The Inspector, The Institute, Vim, Vim Refresh!, White, Yellow, Adventure, Art Deco, Corvega, Five-Star Red, Haida, Hawaii, Neon Sunrise, Phenol Resin, Pop, and Tribal)
  • Pitbull
  • Power Armor Paint Job (Color variants: Aquatic Camo, Blue, Chrome, Desert Camo, Green, Onyx, Orange, Patriotic, Pink, Purple, Red, Swamp Camo, Tan, White, Yellow)
  • Prototype Gauss Rifle
  • Rottweiler
  • Sentinel Control System Companion
  • Settlement Ambush Kit
  • Shiba Inu
  • Shroud Manor
  • Solar Cannon
  • Tesla Cannon
  • TransDOGrifier
  • Tunnel Snakes Rule!
  • Vault Suit Customization
  • Virtual Workshop: Atomic Crater
  • Virtual Workshop: Desert Island
  • Virtual Workshop: GNR Plaza
  • Virtual Workshop: Grid World
  • Weapon Paint Job (Color variants: Aquatic Camo, Army, Atom Cats, Bats, Brotherhood of Steel, Children of Atom, Desert Camo, Enclave, Gunners, Hot Rod Pink, Hot Rod Shark, Jack O'Lantern, Minutemen, Pickman, Railroad, Red Flames, Reillys Rangers, Shi, Swamp Camo, The Institute, Tunnel Snakes, and Vault-Tec)
  • X-02 Power Armor
  • Yellow Labrador Retriever
  • Zetan Arsenal
