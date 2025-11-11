How to get all Anniversary Edition quests, companions, and items in Fallout 4

The wait for Fallout 5 just keeps getting longer (heck, The Elder Scrolls 6 is still a long ways off and it's coming first), so Bethesda has released Fallout 4 once more to tide us over. Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition comes with all the DLC included in the Game of the Year Edition, plus a few extra bells and whistles in the form of the Creations Bundle.

Much like Skyrim's Anniversary Edition upgrade, Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition's main attractions are paid mods called Creations. These have been in the game since 2017, but now Fallout 4 is moving away from the "Creation Club" branding in favor of the simpler "Creations" menu featured in both Skyrim and Starfield.

Tale of the Beast Hunter Trailer - YouTube Watch On

These mods come from Bethesda itself (plus a squad of verified creators), and Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition includes more than 150 Creations ranging from unique weapons to all-new quests.

How to Upgrade to Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Upgrading to the Anniversary Edition of Fallout 4 is way more convoluted than it needs to be. To put it simply, there are three versions of Fallout 4 on sale right now.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Edition Price Contents Fallout 4 $19.99 / £15.99 Fallout 4 base game Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition $39.99 / £34.99 Fallout 4 base game

Automatron DLC

Wasteland Workshop DLC

Far Harbor DLC

Contraptions Workshop DLC

Vault-Tec Workshop DLC Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition $59.99 / £52.99 Fallout 4 base game

Automatron DLC

Wasteland Workshop DLC

Far Harbor DLC

Contraptions Workshop DLC

Vault-Tec Workshop DLC

Nuka World DLC

Creations Bundle

If you already own Fallout 4 and its expansions, all you need to buy is the $20 Creations Bundle to get all the new content from the Anniversary Edition. If you have the DLC, do not buy the $40 Anniversary Edition Upgrade. It'll charge you for the expansions again. That option is for people who only own the base game.

Fallout 4 Creations Quests, Items, and Companions

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition comes with 150+ Creations, but some of them are admittedly not too exciting. I hope you like dozens of Pip-Boy and power armor paint jobs!

These are the most notable Creations included in Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition, plus the starting locations for their associated quests.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Swipe to scroll horizontally Creation Location Institute Plasma Weapons Quest "Alms of the Needy" can be started by investigating the Parkview Apartments. Ion Gun Quest "Workplace Safety" starts by visiting Kill or Be Killed in Goodneighbor. Bunker Home Pack Quest "A Home for the Family" can be found by investigating inside the Boston Bugle. Cyber Dog Quest "All Byte" can be found by investigating the Nahant Oceanological Society. Sea Scavengers Quest "Lost at Sea" can be started by investigating near Oberland Station. Brahmin Armor Quest "Udder Madness" can be found by investigating the race track at Easy City Downs. Anti-Materiel Rifle Quest "The Paper Mirror" can be started by investigating the Museum of Witchcraft. Black Labrador Found west of Nordhagen Beach, across the bridge. Great Dane Found east of Med-Tek Research, along the road. Border Collie Found at a ruined house west of Graygarden. Golden Retriever Found in the woods north of Vault 111. Chocolate Labrador Found east of Coastal Cottage, on the beach. Yellow Labrador Found east of South Boston High School, behind a church. Dalmation Found south of Monsignor Plaza, on the docks. Boxer Found southeast of Fiddler's Green Trailer Estates. Shiba Inu Found at a house south of Wildwood Cemetery. Rottweiler Found west of WRVR Broadcast Station. Pitbull Found outside of Big John's Salvage. Husky Found south of Crop Manor, near the road. Capital Wasteland Mercenaries Quest "The Good Fight" can be started by visiting Lynn Pier Parking. Captain Cosmos Quest "Captain Cosmos" can be started by investigating a Hubris Comics truck near Super Duper Mart. Charlestown Condo Quest "A Place to Call Home" can be started by investigating Charlestown east of Bunker Hill. Chinese Stealth Armor Quest "Can You See Me Now" starts at the South Boston Military Checkpoint. Coffee and Donuts Workshop Pack Quest "Slocum's Joe" starts at Slocum's Joe Corporate HQ. CR-74L Combat Rifle Quest "Way Back Home" can be started in the woods east of Sanctuary Hills. Gunners vs Minutemen Quest "War Paint" can be started by visiting the church west of Hyde Park. Heavy Incinerator Quest "Crucible" starts at Saugus Ironworks. Horse Power Armor Quest "Giddyup!" can be started at Wilson Atomatoys Corporate HQ. Enclave Remnants Quest "Echoes of the Past" starts near Saugus Ironworks. Hellfire Power Armor Quest "Pyromaniac" can be started at Listening Post Bravo. Makeshift Weapons Pack Quest "When Pigs Fly" can be started at a merchant workshop northwest of Greenetech Genetics. Manwell Rifle Set Quest "The Quantum Stag" can be started west of Outpost Zimonja. Neon Flats Quest "Neon Winter" can be started at Goodneighbor. Noir Penthouse Quest "Early Retirement" starts at the Campus Law Offices. Nuka Cola Collector Workshop Quest "Carbonated Concerns" can be started at Nu Cafe Ola near Hubris Comics. Pint-Sized Slasher Quest "A Pint-Sized Problem" starts at the Boston Bugle Building. Prototype Gauss Rifle Quest "The Prototype" starts at Gunners Plaza. Sentinel Control System Companion Quest "Malevolent Malfunction" starts near Drumlin Diner, south of Concord. Shroud Manor Quest "Shrouded Manor" starts at Police Precinct 8. Solar Cannon Quest "Burned on the River" starts at the South Boston Military Checkpoint. Tunnel Snakes Rule! Quest "Tunnel Snakes Rule!" can be started at Fens Way Station. X-02 Power Armor Quest "Speak of the Devil" starts at Wattz Consumer Electronics. Zetan Arsenal Quest "Over the Moon" can be started by reading a note on a body on the bridge west of Graygarden.

Any Creations not listed above (like the Handmade Shotgun) will appear as random loot across the Commonwealth. You'll also find new stock at vendors and new items in your inventory when editing settlements in workshop mode.

Fallout 4 Creations Bundle contents

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Here's the full list of Creations included in Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition's Creations Bundle.