How to get all Anniversary Edition quests, companions, and items in Fallout 4
This upgrade has more than just power armor paint jobs.
The wait for Fallout 5 just keeps getting longer (heck, The Elder Scrolls 6 is still a long ways off and it's coming first), so Bethesda has released Fallout 4 once more to tide us over. Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition comes with all the DLC included in the Game of the Year Edition, plus a few extra bells and whistles in the form of the Creations Bundle.
Much like Skyrim's Anniversary Edition upgrade, Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition's main attractions are paid mods called Creations. These have been in the game since 2017, but now Fallout 4 is moving away from the "Creation Club" branding in favor of the simpler "Creations" menu featured in both Skyrim and Starfield.
These mods come from Bethesda itself (plus a squad of verified creators), and Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition includes more than 150 Creations ranging from unique weapons to all-new quests.
How to Upgrade to Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition
Upgrading to the Anniversary Edition of Fallout 4 is way more convoluted than it needs to be. To put it simply, there are three versions of Fallout 4 on sale right now.
Edition
Price
Contents
$19.99 / £15.99
Fallout 4 base game
$39.99 / £34.99
Fallout 4 base game
$59.99 / £52.99
Fallout 4 base game
If you already own Fallout 4 and its expansions, all you need to buy is the $20 Creations Bundle to get all the new content from the Anniversary Edition. If you have the DLC, do not buy the $40 Anniversary Edition Upgrade. It'll charge you for the expansions again. That option is for people who only own the base game.
Fallout 4 Creations Quests, Items, and Companions
Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition comes with 150+ Creations, but some of them are admittedly not too exciting. I hope you like dozens of Pip-Boy and power armor paint jobs!
These are the most notable Creations included in Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition, plus the starting locations for their associated quests.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Creation
Location
Institute Plasma Weapons
Quest "Alms of the Needy" can be started by investigating the Parkview Apartments.
Ion Gun
Quest "Workplace Safety" starts by visiting Kill or Be Killed in Goodneighbor.
Bunker Home Pack
Quest "A Home for the Family" can be found by investigating inside the Boston Bugle.
Cyber Dog
Quest "All Byte" can be found by investigating the Nahant Oceanological Society.
Sea Scavengers
Quest "Lost at Sea" can be started by investigating near Oberland Station.
Brahmin Armor
Quest "Udder Madness" can be found by investigating the race track at Easy City Downs.
Anti-Materiel Rifle
Quest "The Paper Mirror" can be started by investigating the Museum of Witchcraft.
Black Labrador
Found west of Nordhagen Beach, across the bridge.
Great Dane
Found east of Med-Tek Research, along the road.
Border Collie
Found at a ruined house west of Graygarden.
Golden Retriever
Found in the woods north of Vault 111.
Chocolate Labrador
Found east of Coastal Cottage, on the beach.
Yellow Labrador
Found east of South Boston High School, behind a church.
Dalmation
Found south of Monsignor Plaza, on the docks.
Boxer
Found southeast of Fiddler's Green Trailer Estates.
Shiba Inu
Found at a house south of Wildwood Cemetery.
Rottweiler
Found west of WRVR Broadcast Station.
Pitbull
Found outside of Big John's Salvage.
Husky
Found south of Crop Manor, near the road.
Capital Wasteland Mercenaries
Quest "The Good Fight" can be started by visiting Lynn Pier Parking.
Captain Cosmos
Quest "Captain Cosmos" can be started by investigating a Hubris Comics truck near Super Duper Mart.
Charlestown Condo
Quest "A Place to Call Home" can be started by investigating Charlestown east of Bunker Hill.
Chinese Stealth Armor
Quest "Can You See Me Now" starts at the South Boston Military Checkpoint.
Coffee and Donuts Workshop Pack
Quest "Slocum's Joe" starts at Slocum's Joe Corporate HQ.
CR-74L Combat Rifle
Quest "Way Back Home" can be started in the woods east of Sanctuary Hills.
Gunners vs Minutemen
Quest "War Paint" can be started by visiting the church west of Hyde Park.
Heavy Incinerator
Quest "Crucible" starts at Saugus Ironworks.
Horse Power Armor
Quest "Giddyup!" can be started at Wilson Atomatoys Corporate HQ.
Enclave Remnants
Quest "Echoes of the Past" starts near Saugus Ironworks.
Hellfire Power Armor
Quest "Pyromaniac" can be started at Listening Post Bravo.
Makeshift Weapons Pack
Quest "When Pigs Fly" can be started at a merchant workshop northwest of Greenetech Genetics.
Manwell Rifle Set
Quest "The Quantum Stag" can be started west of Outpost Zimonja.
Neon Flats
Quest "Neon Winter" can be started at Goodneighbor.
Noir Penthouse
Quest "Early Retirement" starts at the Campus Law Offices.
Nuka Cola Collector Workshop
Quest "Carbonated Concerns" can be started at Nu Cafe Ola near Hubris Comics.
Pint-Sized Slasher
Quest "A Pint-Sized Problem" starts at the Boston Bugle Building.
Prototype Gauss Rifle
Quest "The Prototype" starts at Gunners Plaza.
Sentinel Control System Companion
Quest "Malevolent Malfunction" starts near Drumlin Diner, south of Concord.
Shroud Manor
Quest "Shrouded Manor" starts at Police Precinct 8.
Solar Cannon
Quest "Burned on the River" starts at the South Boston Military Checkpoint.
Tunnel Snakes Rule!
Quest "Tunnel Snakes Rule!" can be started at Fens Way Station.
X-02 Power Armor
Quest "Speak of the Devil" starts at Wattz Consumer Electronics.
Zetan Arsenal
Quest "Over the Moon" can be started by reading a note on a body on the bridge west of Graygarden.
Any Creations not listed above (like the Handmade Shotgun) will appear as random loot across the Commonwealth. You'll also find new stock at vendors and new items in your inventory when editing settlements in workshop mode.
Fallout 4 Creations Bundle contents
Here's the full list of Creations included in Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition's Creations Bundle.
- Anti-Materiel Rifle
- Arcade Workshop Pack
- Armor Paint Job (Color variants: Army, Atom Cats, Bats, Brotherhood of Steel, Children of Atom, Desert Camo, Enclave, Gunners, Hot Rod Pink, Hot Rod Shark, Institute, Jack O'Lantern, Minutemen, Nuka Cherry, Pickman, Railroad, Red Flames, Reillys Rangers, Shi, Swamp Camo, Tunnel Snakes, Vault-Tec, and Aquatic Camo)
- Black Labrador Retriever
- Border Collie
- Boxer
- Capital Wasteland Mercenaries
- Captain Cosmos
- Charlestown Condo
- Chinese Stealth Armor
- Chocolate Labrador Retriever
- Coffee and Donuts Workshop Pack
- CR-74L Combat Rifle
- Dalmatian
- Enclave Remnants
- Golden Retriever
- Graphic T-Shirt Pack
- Great Dane
- Gunners vs. Minutemen
- Halloween Workshop Pack
- Handmade Shotgun
- Heavy Incinerator
- Hellfire Power Armor
- Holiday Workshop Pack
- Home Décor Workshop Pack
- Horse Power Armor
- Husky
- Makeshift Weapon Pack
- Manwell Rifle Set
- Modern Furniture Workshop Pack
- Modular Military Backpack
- Neon Flats
- Noir Penthouse
- Nuka-Cola Collector Workshop
- Pint-Sized Slasher
- Pip-Boy Paint Job (Color variants: Abraxo, Aquatic Camo, ArcJet, Black, Blue, Children of Atom, Chrome, Cruiser, Desert Camo, Green, Grey Tortoise, Grognak, Manta Man, Mistress of Mystery, Nuka-Cola, Nuka-Cola Quantum, Orange, Overseer's Edition, Patriotic, Pink, Purple, Red, Red Rocket, Reilly's Rangers, Silver Shroud, Swamp Camo, Tan, The Inspector, The Institute, Vim, Vim Refresh!, White, Yellow, Adventure, Art Deco, Corvega, Five-Star Red, Haida, Hawaii, Neon Sunrise, Phenol Resin, Pop, and Tribal)
- Pitbull
- Power Armor Paint Job (Color variants: Aquatic Camo, Blue, Chrome, Desert Camo, Green, Onyx, Orange, Patriotic, Pink, Purple, Red, Swamp Camo, Tan, White, Yellow)
- Prototype Gauss Rifle
- Rottweiler
- Sentinel Control System Companion
- Settlement Ambush Kit
- Shiba Inu
- Shroud Manor
- Solar Cannon
- Tesla Cannon
- TransDOGrifier
- Tunnel Snakes Rule!
- Vault Suit Customization
- Virtual Workshop: Atomic Crater
- Virtual Workshop: Desert Island
- Virtual Workshop: GNR Plaza
- Virtual Workshop: Grid World
- Weapon Paint Job (Color variants: Aquatic Camo, Army, Atom Cats, Bats, Brotherhood of Steel, Children of Atom, Desert Camo, Enclave, Gunners, Hot Rod Pink, Hot Rod Shark, Jack O'Lantern, Minutemen, Pickman, Railroad, Red Flames, Reillys Rangers, Shi, Swamp Camo, The Institute, Tunnel Snakes, and Vault-Tec)
- X-02 Power Armor
- Yellow Labrador Retriever
- Zetan Arsenal
Diego has been writing about video games since 2018 for various outlets, specializing in live service games, shooters, and RPGs. A diehard fan of photo modes, his play time counters are inflated with dozens of hours messing around with transmog systems to create the perfect outfits. You can also catch him raiding in the critically acclaimed MMO Final Fantasy XIV, praying to the gacha gods in games like Honkai Star Rail, and being not very good at fighting games. Above all else, he's also still holding out hope that Ape Escape will return someday. Hopefully.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.