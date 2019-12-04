The best Cyber Week PC gaming deals 2019

Where to find Cyber Week deals Amazon - All the things

There are still plenty of Cyber Week PC gaming deals on right now even though it's no longer Cyber Monday. This period between now and the holidays is still bringing us PC gaming deals on everything from beasty gaming laptops to 4K monitors. We've rounded up the best Cyber Week deals for every component and accessory imaginable including desktops, graphics cards, SSDs, and pre-built computers.

Many of the Cyber Week PC gaming deals are still on in full force, including some of our best finds. For example, this Dell gaming laptop with a Core i7-9750H CPU and Geforce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card is selling for $1,000. That's just one of the many Cyber Monday deals that have stretched into the week. But don't wait too long, many of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals will start to wind down, so you should nab that deal you've had your eye on.

Knowing exactly what to upgrade (and what Cyber Week PC gaming deals are out there) is the hard part, but we've got you covered. Below, we've gathered all the best deals and saving from across the web and we're working around the clock to keep this page updated with new details every hour.

Best Cyber Week PC gaming deals, extended

Razer Deathadder Elite | $24.99 at Amazon (save $45)

This is the cheapest we've ever seen this mouse, now down to $25 from $30 the other day—and it's one of the best you can buy. The list saving is $45, but it's more like $20 off the average price.

Adata Ultima SU800 2TB | SATA | $188 (save $30)

Possibly the best SATA SSD discount of Cyber Monday, a highly rated SSD going for way under its usual price in a big 2TB size. Mondo storage! Make sure to use code BF20 at checkout for the full discount.View Deal

iBUYPOWER Snowblind Element Case | $129 (Save $200)

If you want an extra high-tech look, this PC case is equipped with a transparent LCD side panel which can display animated wallpapers and temperature readings. Much more reasonable at this price.

PC Gamer magazine subscription | $23.04 (save $93)

Get 13 issues of PC Gamer direct to you door for under $30. Each issue is packed full of fascinating features, informed hardware advice, and reports from the wide world of PC gaming. Use the code EVERYTHING20 to get the listed price.View Deal

Gaming laptop deals

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II | $1,593.99 (save $406)

This is one of the few RTX 2070 laptops on sale right now, at $600 below the usual price. This isn't the Max-Q version either, so you can expect some stellar performance with this beast.View Deal

HP Omen Gaming Laptop | $1,099.99 (save $250)

For only $100 more you can bump up to a faster RTX 2060 graphics card in the same laptop, which will really help run games on that 144Hz screen.View Deal

Pre-built PC deals

Graphics card deals

CPU deals

RAM deals

Mouse deals

Razer Basilisk | $37.99 (save $32)

The Razer Basilisk features a 5G 16K DPI optical sensor and 8 programmable buttons, making it one of the most versatile gaming mice available. View Deal

Razer Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse | $59.99 (save $40)

Three thumbplates for the price of one! You can choose between a 12-button setup that's great for triggering macros in a big MMO fight. There's also a circular 7-button plate and a classic two-button arrangement. As you'd expect from Razer, this mouse is extremely precise, quick, and feels great in the hand.View Deal

SteelSeries Rival 600 Gaming Mouse: $65 (save $14.99)

Steelseries did a great job redesigning the Rival, and putting a high quality 12,000 CPI sensor in it to compete with the best gaming mice out there.View Deal

Keyboard deals

Logitech G910 Orion Spark | $89.99 (save $90)

This standout keyboard from Logitech is a hallmark of over the top gaming design, but remains an excellent mechanical keyboard with Romer-G switches and dedicated media controls. View Deal

Monitor deals

Headset deals

SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC | $179.99 (save ~$27)

A fantastic headset. This isn't the lowest price it's ever been and it averages $207 on Amazon, but it really does sell for the full $249.99 some of the time, making this a good deal. View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless noise-canceling headphones |$299 (save $50)

The set has three noise-canceling modes if you want to completely immerse yourself in a game. These were $100 off earlier, but a $70 discount is still a good deal, which puts the Rose Gold model at the same price of the other colors.View Deal

Gaming chair deals

Secretlab Omega 2020 gaming chairs | $359 (save $90)

While we don't think anyone has ever paid full price for a Secretlab Omega chair, they are the best, and $359 is a snip for what you actually get. So. Much. Comfort. Use coupon code 35BFCM19 for the full discount.View Deal

SSD deals

Samsung EVO 970 500GB SSD | $79.99 at Amazon (save $70)

While the saving on the list price is huge, you could pick this drive up for around $100 for most of 2019. Well worth buying at $80, and this has dropped $10 this week.View Deal

PNY CS900 120GB SSD | SATA | $18.99 (Save $11)

Okay, this is barely a deal, and you really should get a bigger SSD than a 120GB these days. But if a small OS drive is all you need, this is a good, fast one (515MB/s reads) for as cheap as we can find.View Deal

Mobo deals

MSI X470 Gaming Plus | $109.99 (save $40)

If you're after a deal on a 2000 series Ryzen, this motherboard includes RGB lighting and can overclock a bit if you want—no need for an X570 board without a Ryzen 3000 CPU.View Deal

Router deals

TP-Link Archer AC5400 | $219 at Amazon (save $180)

This is the lowest price ever for this superb gaming router, and while it has been around the $260-mark for most of 2019, this still represents an excellent saving. Worth it, for just over $200.View Deal

Game deals

GOG's Black Friday sale lists over 2,000 discounted games, including 20% off Disco Elysium, 70% off The Witcher 3: GOTY Edition, 50% off Plague Tale: Innocence, and tons more.

Software deals

Adobe has a Cyber Monday deal on Creative Cloud apps (like Photoshop, Illustrator, and Premiere Pro), though with some big caveats. There's a 40% discount ($29.99 a month) if you subscribe to the entire package of Creative Cloud apps. It has to be a first-time sub, and you have to agree to a 12-month subscription. It'll come to $360 per year instead of the usual $600. The deal expires on December 5.

VR headset deals

Other deals

Logitech G29 Racing Wheel | $199.99 at Best Buy (save $200)

It's designed for a PS4 but it'll suit your PC just fine—the only glaring omission is the lack of a stick shift. The pedals are excellent and there are several extra customizable controls.View Deal

Thrustmaster TMX Force Feedback Racing Wheel | $142.30 (save $57.69)

Thrustmaster's entry level racing wheel is our favorite for those on a budget or just getting into racing sims. 900 degrees of rotation and some decent pedals will get the party started. View Deal

Cyber Monday PC gaming deals 2019 - when do they start?

Actual Cyber Monday 2019 is Monday, December 29. While the deals have started now, with some retailers giving out early bird offers, most retailers save the absolute best for the Monday itself. This makes Cyber Monday shopping quite a tactical thing: do you snap up the thing you need early, if the price is right? Or do you risk waiting for the Monday itself to maybe save a little more money, but also risk someone like NewEgg or Amazon running out of stock?

While Cyber Monday is increasingly becoming 'just an extension of the whole Black Friday thing', it still carries weight with component and peripheral manufacturers, so you do find that PC deals in particular are still good on Cyber Monday. While the lines between the two events are almost fully blurred now, you will get another chance on some PC tech to save even more cash on Cyber Monday. The clue is in the name.

Cyber Monday PC gaming deals - what can we expect?

(Image credit: AMD, Intel)

So, what are you likely to actually save money on during 2019's Cyber Monday PC gaming deals events? Well, the answer really is anything and everything, so we've decided to break it down into the top five items we expect to see discounted this year, based on market trends that we've noticed throughout the rest of the year. PC Gamer is lucky enough to have a team dedicated to hardware, deals, and buying guides, so this is our day-to-day role on the site, which means we can predict the best offers over Cyber Monday with decent accuracy. OK, perhaps we'll need a new trumpet because we're blowing our current one a bit too hard...

1. SSDs

No, it doesn't take a genius to work this one out, but SSDs have tumbled in price over the past couple of years, with more and more storage becoming increasingly affordable. While HDDs still offer superb value for 2-6TB options, the rise of SSDs is seemingly unstoppable. Even NVMe drives, once the reserve of purists, are within the reach of casual home gamers. You'll always need more storage, and you'll find SSDs cheaper during Cyber Monday, so we'd strongly advise you set aside about $100-150 to bag a terrific new drive.

Let's take a good, baseline example. The 1TB Samsung 860 EVO SSD, which we rate as the best SSD for gaming (taking performance vs price into account), is currently $140 via Amazon and NewEgg. That's pretty good. During Cyber Monday 2018, it dropped to $127, having spent the previous three months sat around $150. While the price of storage hasn't dropped as drastically in 2019 as it did in 2018, you'll still see a similar drop over Cyber Monday. That means you'll probably see the 1TB drive for between $100 and $110 during Cyber Monday, which is a mighty deal. Samsung will want to continue paving the way for its 970 series of SSDs, and this will be the year it meaningfully clears stock of the 860.

(Image credit: Samsung)

2. IPS gaming monitors

While we'll likely see a significant reduction across all gaming monitors during Cyber Monday, this year should see a decent dip for IPS panels. TN screens are always reduced in price, but IPS displays have seen fewer savings... until now. That's great news for you, because whereas premium features like 4K and HDR remain the reserve of more high-end gaming PC set-ups (because only the most powerful can consistently juggle 4K and that baseline of 120 fps we demand for triple-A games), IPS panels run the full range, from premium to budget, and they usually represent a decent step-up in visuals that isn't dependent on a new, beefy GPU. They are very much the new 'gaming standard' for PCs and you don't have to be Scrooge McDuck to buy one.

Like regular 4K TVs, the tech and panels that fit into IPS monitors is getting both more affordable, and more commonly adopted. This means they're getting cheaper, and this means you'll see bigger savings on them during Cyber Monday. One great example is the difference between the Acer Predator X27 and XB273K. These are two panels with near-identical features and performance, but a near 40-50% difference in price, with the latter (and newer) model selling for just over $1000. That's the high end of the gaming monitor range, sure, but a good illustration of how the tech is getting cheaper, more widespread, and more ripe for bigger savings.

3. Older 20-series graphics cards

We've already started to see Nvidia reducing the price of GPUs that are less than a year old. The original 2060, 2070, and 2080s have been replaced by 'Super' variants, and while the newer cards are undoubtedly stronger performers and offer better overall value... not all of us can afford a brand new 2080 Super. Thankfully, Cyber Monday will see retailers very eagerly selling off stock of older 20-series cards at delightfully low prices. This could also have a knock-on effect for pre-builts and some laptops with these GPUs in them too.

To use a live example: we saw the Gigabyte GeForce 2080 Gaming OC card drop to $699 during June following the full reveal of the Supers, and that card started 2019 over $100 more. It has rallied a little now, but we'll see another significant dip during Cyber Monday, likely dropping the card below $600. For something that's still essentially at the top of the range, that's a damn good price. And all because it isn't quite the latest model, despite being just over a year old (by December). We have a guide for all Black Friday graphics card prices.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

4. Webcams and microphones

The rise and rise of streaming, and getting 'publicly angry about video games on the internet', has not escaped the attention of webcam and mic manufacturers. As such, recording set-ups that bring 1080p video and near-studio-grade audio are as affordable as ever. If you're serious about getting your face onto YouTube, for example, the barrier for entry really has never been lower. And that goes doubly-so for retail events like Cyber Monday.

During the recent Amazon Prime Day event, we saw one of our top webcams get reduced by 60%, which was one of the most significant savings of the entire sales event. And people snapped them up, along with a decent deal on the excellent Blue Yeti mic. That same pattern will undoubtedly be repeated in December, so if you need either a mic or a webcam, just hang on and save wads of cash.

5. Laptops

Yes, we see it every year. Retailers know that you're waiting to spend bigger during Cyber Monday, and few purchases get more significant than a brand-new gaming laptop. If you're willing to put in a decent budget, you can get loads of tech for your money on Cyber Monday, and we'd actually recommend setting your budget instead of actually looking for a specific spec of laptop you want to buy.

When it comes to laptops, the capacity for upgrades and improvements is, naturally, way smaller than desktop PCs. So you need to get as much as you can afford, right from the off. With Cyber Monday, it's your chance to get a better laptop than you thought you could actually afford, so instead of settling for something with a 2060 card and a 500GB SSD, you should be able to get a 2070 laptop, with dual-storage, and likely a better CPU. The savings will drop these superior machines into your price-range, and there will always be price-drops for laptops, as the tech inside them advances so quickly. For more, check our Black Friday gaming laptop guide.

(Image credit: MSI)

6. Gaming chairs

While it's possible to find discounts on gaming chairs all year round, the manufacturers tend to slash prices further on Cyber Monday. The reason is that gaming chairs are a luxury, and therefore more likely to sell during a sales event. You don't need a gaming chair, but you probably want one to make your set-up perfect. Watch out of sites offering 'additional discount' codes around Cyber Monday. Last year we saw Secretlab, who make the Omega (our fav chair), knock an additional percentage off at checkout when anyone entered a special code. It's likely to happen again this year, so we'll be sure to track down that code and tell you what it is. We'll even have a special Black Friday gaming chair article to pick out all the butt-related deals for you.

7. All kinds of gaming headsets

As certain as rain on your vacation and traffic on your commute, Cyber Monday 2019 will play host to a wealth of discounts on gaming headsets. Anyone actually looking for a new pair of cans is in the best possible position, because not only do you see savings on older models but you also see fairly substantial savings on the newer ones too. Looking for a Corsair Virtuoso or a Steelseries Arctis 1? They will likely be on sale, along with all the classics like the Razer Kraken series and the HyperX Cloud Alpha. Sure, the discounts will be steeper on older models, but you'll save cash no matter what you buy. Our Black Friday gaming headset guide will round up the best deals in one place for you.

(Image credit: Secretlab)

Money-saving tips

(Image credit: Future)

When you're faced with such a mass of deals during Cyber Monday, it's easy to get lost. This article will serve as your best guide to all the offers once they're live, so it's a good idea to bookmark it and keep checking back to see what has been added. PC Gamer is committed to helping you save money on PC gaming because the better your rig is, the more you enjoy your hobby, and the (hopefully) more you read PC Gamer. So, if we can save you some money on a new GPU, everyone wins. Here are some of the things we'll be doing to keep this article up to date...

1. Check the price-checkers

Every major retailer will shout as loud as possible about the savings you're making on their Cyber Monday deals. So, finding them isn't a problem. Checking whether or not they're worth it is more of a skill. We use sites like Camel to keep an eye on the price history of items, so see whether or not a saving is good, or whether the item's price was just inflated the month before Cyber Monday, only to be dropped again on the day to make it seem like a good deal.

2. Keep an eye on our guides

While 'we would say that', it's worth noting that PC Gamer has market-leading software on all our buying guides, and this allows us to track prices on all products across all major retailers quicker and more efficiently than us fleshy human beings can ever manage. So, if you've chosen a gaming keyboard, for example, via our guide then just check back and look at the lowest price being shown during Cyber Monday. It'll tell you what the price is, how much you're saving, and where it's available.

3. Set a budget, not a product

The real winners on Cyber Monday are people who spend the same money as they might at any other time of year, but get a better thing. Say you have $500 to spend on a gaming monitor... you'll get a bigger, faster, shinier monitor for your $500 in December than you will in August. It's a simple, effective tool for getting better value, rather than actually saving cash.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

4. Look out for codes

Some retailers, like NewEgg, offer codes and additional rebates on their sale items, and a surprising number of people miss them. When you're shopping for components during Cyber Monday, keep an eye out for extra codes and for rebate cards. In some cases, things like GPUs and CPUs come with free games and software too, so you're going to get even more value from these.

5. Sign up early

Many retailers, like Amazon, offer prices exclusively for members. In Amazon's case, it's Prime, but other retailers have free membership schemes that give you an edge when shopping for deals. You'll sometimes get free delivery too. And you're often given a head-start on some savings, or the ability to checkout fast. If you're looking for a hugely popular item, which is likely to sell out, you need to make sure you're all signed into a site and ready with an account, because you don't want to be doing that stuff while you're desperately trying to lock down a deal. Sign up to the big retailers now, so you're ready during Cyber Monday.

Are the Cyber Monday PC gaming deals only for the US?

While Cyber Monday was originally a US-only event, the deals-season has spread throughout the rest of the world. Usually tied in to coincide with the week after Thanksgiving, a very American holiday, the rest of the world sees it as an excellent opportunity to bump up profits ahead of Christmas and the New Year. So, short answer: no, it isn't US-only. If you're based in the UK, Europe, Australia or anywhere that PC gaming is big, you'll likely be able to take advantage of local Cyber Monday deals. And yes, we'll have specific offers within this article for those regions.

In fact, Cyber Monday has become a huge event in the UK. While some prefer to put their own spin on it, like 'December Sales', it's exactly the same thing and brings similar types of deals.

Cyber Monday PC gaming deals - our promise to you

Sometimes, it's easy to forget that PC Gamer is a team of people, writing for a broad audience of readers all over the world. We're part of the PC gaming community, just like you, and we love our hobby with the same passion as you. So, when we're searching through the Cyber Monday deals, we always keep that simple fact in our minds. We want to save you money so you can continue to enjoy your gaming PC, so you keep coming back to PC Gamer, and we can continue to write for you. Everyone wins.

So, we will only recommend deals that are actually worth looking at. Sure, some products and offers are never going to be for you, but they might be perfect for someone else who is on a different budget or has different PC needs. Crucially, every deal has to represent excellent value for money and be something we would be happy to spend our money on too. In fact, during Cyber Monday, that's often what happens: we buy stuff too.

We don't take sides either. Intel, AMD, Nvidia, Razer, Corsair, Steelseries, MSI etc: we're only interested in picking out the best stuff, and the most competitive prices, that are right for your builds.

Expired deals

While these especially good deals are currently expired or out of stock, we'll keep them here just in case they reappear again.

SkyTech Blaze II Gaming Desktop PC | $999.99 ($280 off)

Currently, out of stock! We will keep checking if it ever gets restocked . This PC is an excellent deal for the price, considering it has one of Nvidia's best graphics cards in a build under the $1,000 mark. Grab this RTX 2070 Super machine while you can. View Deal

Alienware M17| $1,699 at Dell (save $400)

This is one of the higher-end Alienwares, with a 17" high refresh rate 1080p display, an RTX 2060, and a Core i7-9750H. It weighs in at 2.63 kg (5.80 lb), so it's not light, but hardly a brick.View Deal

Samsung SSD 860 EVO 1TB | $110 (save $90)

One of the best deals ever on this super popular 860 EVO SSD. Though still a few bucks more expensive than other 1TB options, Samsung SSDs are reliable and fast.View Deal

Zotac GeForce RTX 2070 | $399.99 (Save $100)

A great price on a compact model of the RTX 2070, which outperforms the 2060 Super by a few percentage points. Especially useful for a mini-ITX build.View Deal

MSI GS65 Stealth| $1,399.99 at Best Buy (save $500)

The MSI GS65 Stealth is a slim and powerful gaming laptop that comes equipped with an RTX 2060 and a 9750H mobile CPU, perfect for high-speed 1080p gaming. View Deal

SteelSeries Rival 310 Mouse | $27.99 (save ~$3)

While this is only $3 below the previous price, the SteelSeries Rival 310 was already an excellent value. It's inexpensive, while still offering most of the features people look for in gaming mice.View Deal

MSI GeForce GTX 1650 Gaming X 4GB | $154.99 (save $45)

This graphics card is about as entry level as you can get for PC gaming, but it's over 50 percent faster than the GTX 1050. It'll definitely get the job done at 1080p 60fps.View Deal