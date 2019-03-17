You can now buy games straight from a developer's Discord server

Developers can now sell games to players directly through their own Discord chat servers, following the latest update to the platform.

Devs can create a "store channel" within their server where players can click to buy games, in a change that will allow them to "avoid the friction and cost of a traditional storefront by selling directly to their community", the company said in a blog post this week.

The move will let devs easily manage alpha and beta tests by only inviting specific users to the store channel, Discord said.

In other changes, developers will be able to push news updates direct to the activity feeds of anybody that plays their game. They can now also gift games to users and add their own custom art to their servers.

You can read the full list of changes in the blog post.