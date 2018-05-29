Win $500 worth of games with Fanatical

Fanatical's BundleFest event is well underway, with 30 Steam game bundles on sale for a fraction of their regular price. To celebrate, the digital storefront is giving away $500 worth of games. Ten runners-up prizes of $50 are also up for grabs.

We covered the Warner Legends Pack last week—which offers Batman: Arkham Origins, Mad Max and Injustice for just $10, for the next 24 hours—whereas the Killer XI Bundle gathers The Technomancer, The Signal From Tolva and The Swindle, among others, for $4.99. Check out Fanatical's full list of bundles in this direction.

To enter the giveaway, simply follow the instructions outlined in the widget below. Winners will be picked at random on June 5 at 1am PST / 9am BST—good luck!