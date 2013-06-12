Watch Dogs multiplayer discussed in Ubisoft blog

Ubisoft has released trailer after trailer of Orwellian open world game Watch Dogs , but has only addressed the game's multiplayer with winks and nods. You know it's in there, but we've only had rumors and buzzwords to go on—until today.

A new blog post on Ubisoft's site finally addresses Watch Dogs' multiplayer mode, which sounds like a mix between Assassin's Creed's and Dark Souls' multiplayer. You will always see your character as the titular Aidan Pearce when invading another player's world, but you'll look like an ordinary, happy-go-lucky NPC to them.

After you've connected to someone else's world, you can try planting a virus onto their phone, ramming them with a car, or choose simply to observe them from afar. But if the other player discovers who you are, you'll need to make a swift escape. I'm sure unplugging your Ethernet cable would do the trick, but where's the fun in that?

Ubisoft didn't give any reasons to justify why you should do these things to a fellow vigilante, but we're guessing there's some kind of reward involved for being such a nuisance. There's also an option to turn off the multiplayer component, though it's automatically switched off when you're busy in a story mission. Key story elements are rarely enhanced by the jerks we encounter online.

The new information is still a little vague for my taste, but at least we have a clearer picture of what Watch Dogs' multiplayer looks like. We'll let you know if Ubisoft has anything more to say before the game launches on November 22.

Image via blog.ubi.com