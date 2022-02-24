Watch PC Gamer die over and over in Elden Ring live on Twitch

Audio player loading…

Elden Ring is almost out and I can't tell you how excited I am for you all to see the game. There are so many enemies to discuss, so much lore to unravel, and an entire world to scour together. And so we're going to be playing the first couple of hours of the game live on stream so you can see just how incredible the game looks.

We've already reviewed Elden Ring, and it's bloody brilliant. Personally, I can't wait for the game to be released so I get to leave notes encouraging people to jump into a screaming hole I found in the game. Don't ask, you'll know what I mean eventually.

We're going to be showing off the character creator, classes and more live on the PC Gamer Twitch channel. I'm also a fair way into the game but won't be spoiling anything major. However I'll be ready to answer your questions about the gameplay, very early bosses, and maybe even the recurrence of our favourite FromSoftware mischief maker.

We're going to be delving into The Lands Between at 3pm GMT / 10am EST on Twitch. If you can't wait until then, don't worry because we can prepare you for your own journey in the meantime.

Why not work out which class you're going to go for before starting Elden Ring? Or maybe you've heard that the game is about 30 hours long, which we can now confirm, is absolutely not the case. Oh and if you're a greedy player as we've all been here and there, you're going to find the mechanics of Elden Ring moreish.

Once you're clued up on it all, you'll be ready to chase the Elden Ring yourself. Best if you check when the game unlocks in your region, so you're prepared to get decimated by Margit as soon as possible.