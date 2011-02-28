Valve announces "Big Picture Mode" for Steam

Valve has just announced plans for a "big picture mode" for Steam that "will enable gamers to enjoy Steam and their library of Steam games on more screens throughout the house."

"With big picture mode, gaming opportunities for Steam partners and customers become possible via PCs and Macs on any TV or computer display in the house," says Valve spokesman Doug Lombardi in a press release.

What that means isn't clear yet - whether Valve wants us to buy new network-capable TVs and stream our games to them from our PCs, or simply plug our PCs directly into our TVs via HDMI and play games that way. The former would indicate some kind of hardware or partnership with a hardware maker is in the works; the latter would be something along the lines of YouTube's TV mode interface that's designed to be navigated with a remote.

Thoughts? Wild speculation? Let us know if this sounds like something you'd use in your home.