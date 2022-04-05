Ubisoft ends Ghost Recon Breakpoint updates

Audio player loading…

Ghost Recon Breakpoint was a mess at launch—"tedious and confused," we said in our 40% review (opens in new tab)—but Ubisoft stuck with it (opens in new tab) through fixes, updates, and the launch of a Friends Pass and free trial edition. There hasn't been any real news from the game since the release of the Operation Motherland update in October 2021, though, and today Ubisoft confirmed that there will be no further content updates.

"The last four months marked the release of our final piece of content: The brand new Operation Motherland mode, tons of new items including 20th anniversary iconic outfits and Quartz items for Ghost Recon Breakpoint," Ubisoft said in a message posted to Twitter.

"We will continue to maintain our servers for both Ghost Recon Wildlands and Ghost Recon Breakpoint and we truly hope you will continue to enjoy the game and have fun playing in solo or co-op with your friends."

It might initially feel like Ubisoft is washing its hands of Breakpoint after some perfunctory handwaving at fixing its worst problems, but ending new content updates two years after release isn't entirely unreasonable. Support for The Division 2 was intended to end two years after its 2019 release (until Ubisoft dropped a surprise announcement (opens in new tab) of new content plans for 2021), and Ghost Recon Wildlands' final major update (opens in new tab) also arrived just over two years after the game's 2017 launch. Fans might feel let down, but at least compared to previous releases, it's not an unreasonable time frame to end updates.

Hey Ghosts, we have an important message we would like to share with you all 👇 pic.twitter.com/kYeyVWVtgiApril 5, 2022 See more

Reaction to the news on Twitter and Reddit could be described as cynical resignation: Unhappy that Ubisoft is walking away, but accepting that it was bound to happen. Some fans have expressed gratitude to Ubisoft for continuing to support Breakpoint for this long after such a rough start, while others complain that it's still a mess in many ways; there's plenty of free advice on how to improve the next Ghost Recon game, and of course the inevitable predictions of doom and gloom for Ghost Recon Frontline, the free-to-play battle royale announced last year.

That game got off to a very rough start too: A planned beta was halted just one day before it was meant to go live, reportedly because of a powerful negative response to its 2021 announcement. A closed beta test for Frontline did eventually take place in early 2022, but there's still no sign of a release date.