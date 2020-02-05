Popular

This multi-platform gaming headset is on sale for $25 today

By

Save $35 on Logitech's G332 headset that is built for all platforms: PC, Mac, consoles, and mobile devices.

This multi-platform gaming headset is on sale for $25 today
(Image credit: Logitech)

Around this same time last year, Logitech introduced a line of gaming headsets aimed at a variety of players at affordable price points. The G332 was the least expensive of the bunch at $59.99, and with this deal, you can nab it for less than half that price.

Best Buy and Newegg both have it marked down to $24.99. Both also charge a shipping fee, though you can negate the charge at Best Buy by opting for in-store pickup, or getting the tally up to $35. At Newegg, the G332 is a penny shy of qualifying for free shipping, so you might want to look at picking up a cable or something cheap that you might need—otherwise, it's $3.99 for shipping.

Logitech G332 SE Gaming Headset | $24.99 (save $35)
This is a lightweight headset that works on multiple platforms, including PCs, consoles, and mobile devices, by way of an included 3.5mm cable. It also features a mic that automatically mutes when it flipped up.
View Deal

Even with shipping, this is still a deal. The G332 is billed as a multi-platform headset that you can use on a PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, or any mobile device with a 3.5mm audio jack.

This is a relatively lightweight headset at 280 grams. It also uses large 50mm drivers and features a cardioid (unidirectional) boom microphone. Users reviews are mostly positive, and at this price, it's all the more tantalizing. It hasn't been marked down this steep since the Black Friday sales.

Paul Lilly

Paul has been playing PC games and raking his knuckles on computer hardware since the Commodore 64. He does not have any tattoos, but thinks it would be cool to get one that reads LOAD"*",8,1. In his off time, he rides motorcycles and wrestles alligators (only one of those is true).
See comments