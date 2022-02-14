There's a free visual novel based on Magic: The Gathering's new cyberpunk setting

Audio player loading…

There's a free visual novel set in the world of Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty, the magical-cyberpunk setting created as the new world for Magic: The Gathering's latest set. Kamigawa: A Visual novel casts the player as a magically spirit-infused Imperial Samurai with an important job to do.

As you explore the neon streets of Kamigawa, you learn more about the powers of your bonded kami god-spirit, and you pick up or discard members of your party. It's a cool game, taking you on a whirlwind tour of one of the most radical setting shakeups in Magic history. The previously low-tech and feudal Kamigawa hasn't been visited in years, and its radical new form is a crazy twist compared to previous setting revisits.

Either way, you don't need to know much to go and meet the moonfolk, rat-people, and snake-men who live on Kamigawa. Go get some noodles in the neon, Blade Runner style, and see what weird side quests you can find.

You can get Kamigawa: A Visual Novel for free on itch.io, and presumably in the future on Steam. The Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty cards for Magic: The Gathering release worldwide on February 18th.

