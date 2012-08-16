The robots miss our company in Primordia

Wadjet Eye Games' upcoming Primordia looks a little like Machinarium, a bit like Beneath A Steel Sky, and like a whole lot of fun. It's the story of a robot, Horatio, forced to venture into the remains of the world where mankind has long since checked itself out. Take a glimpse of the future in this trailer, starring the voice of Logan "Forever The Narrator In Bastion" Cunningham.

Wadjet Eye Games is the creator of the awesome Blackwell Legacy series, though is only publishing Primordia - the actual development is in the hands of its creator, Wormwood Studios . Owner Dave Gilbert is a man of fine taste though, having most recently picked up and brought us the awesome Resonance, so we should be in for a good slice of cyberpunk adventure later this year.