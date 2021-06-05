The No More Heroes games hit PC next week

After a polite warning that they were on their way over, PC Ports of No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle are on their way this coming week. The games were previously exclusive to the Wii and Nintendo Switch, but are now on PC and I guess the Amazon Luna. Though you have to use a controller.

The two cult classic hack-and-slash beat 'em ups will release on June 9th. They're made by Goichi "Suda51" Suda's company, Grasshopper Manufacture.

No More Heroes is a particularly silly series starring Travis Touchdown, a man with a laser sword who wants to be the #1 Assassin in the world association of Assassins, for obvious reasons. He's also pretty good at pro-wrestling moves, which he uses to smash enemies for sweet combos and such. It's an over-the-top, excessive blood and violence and swearing and sex type of series and people like it a lot, probably, for just that.

Frankly, however, I cannot imagine how they will replicate the experience of having to shake the Wii Remote like you're masturbating in order to recharge your laser sword.

You can find the two games on Steam: No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle.