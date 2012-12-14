The Cave character trailer introduces the Adventurer, Knight, other spelunkers

Double Fine's modern re-imagining of classic adventure gaming logically involves a talking cave, but we're perfectly fine with a spot of surrealism from the mind who brought us the Monkey Island series. You'll pick from seven characters with individual reasons for descending into The Cave's stony depths and find puzzles suited for their special abilities. In a new trailer, the Adventurer, Knight, Time Traveler, and Twins run, jump, poison soup, and skirt death as the cave itself narrates what's happening inside its rocky guts. Yep, this is definitely Double Fine at work here. The Cave releases in January.