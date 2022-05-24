Here's when Sniper Elite 5 unlocks in your time zone

Audio player loading…

When Sniper Elite 5's release time arrives in your region, I'm sincerely fearful for the innards of the poor sods that find themselves in your crosshairs. Lungs, hearts, and testicles, are set to be punctured en masse like balloons at a children's party. Of course the killcam isn't everything (just mostly everything): Rebellion's promising improved gun physics, plenty of customisation, and more.

But when can you actually play Sniper Elite 5? It'll be different depending on the platform you're on and your territory, naturally, so let's get into it. Here are the unlock times for Sniper Elite 5 where you are.

Due to a slight change in schedule, Sniper Elite 5 will now be launching on PlayStation Consoles at Midnight Local time in each region. Updated Launch Times are as follows 👇 pic.twitter.com/w809THtvlcMay 24, 2022 See more

Sniper Elite 5 release times

Rebellion released the unlock times for its newest snipe-'em-up on Twitter, and you can see them above. On PC (Steam and Epic) and Xbox that's May 25 at 5pm PT, 8pm ET, and 1am BST (May 26). If you're on PlayStation it's midnight for all territories.

The time zones listed in the image above are:

Los Angeles: 5pm

5pm New York: 8pm

8pm London: 1am (May 26)

1am (May 26) Paris: 2am (May 26)

2am (May 26) Perth: 8am (May 26)

8am (May 26) Sydney: 10am (May 26)

If your time zone isn't included in that list, use this handy time converter (opens in new tab) to find your answer.

It's also worth mentioning that, if you've already pre-ordered the game, preloads for Sniper Elite 5 are available now. That's just on Steam for PC, not Epic. And since the download is around 85GB on PC, it's worth getting prepped ahead of time unless you have fast internet. You also get an extra campaign mission, "Target Führer", and the P.1938 Suppressed Pistol with two camos if you pre-order, if that sounds like your thing.