Rig of the Month: Power Cell

What makes modding so special is that there's no formula to follow—it's all about having a creative vision and then executing on it however the modder sees fit. Some opt for fancy paint jobs and lighting effects to showcase comic book heroes (or villains), while others harness spare parts (like bamboo) they have lying around. Ken Byrnes (known online as ZenModz), a 46-year-old Australian who's relatively new to the modding community, chose to build his custom PC from the ground up.

You wouldn't know it by the craftsmanship involved, but this is only Ken's second mod. Prior to this, he spent some 900 hours over the course of a year constructing a Fallout 4-themed PC. By the time he was finished, there were several other Fallout 4 mods garnering attention on the Internet (we even featured one here a few months ago). Talk about a buzz kill!

For this build, Ken wanted it to be something totally unique, yet still have a recognizable theme. With that in mind, he chose Star Wars as his inspiration for the Power Cell.

With a little help from Asus, which provided the motherboard (H97I-Plus Mini ITX) and graphics card (Asus Turbo GeForce GTX 960 OC Edition), Ken was off and running. He had a deadline of completing the mod in just three months, and not only did he meet it, he did so without the end result looking rushed.

Asus was so blown away by Ken's mod, he was invited to become part of the AUS/NZ Asus Modding Team and will be working closely with the company on future mods. We can't wait to see what he comes up with. In the meantime, let's have a closer look at his Power Cell.

