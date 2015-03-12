Respawn boss confirms that Titanfall 2 is in development

Yesterday, Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts made all Titanfall map packs free for everyone; today, Respawn CEO Vince Zampella confirmed that Titanfall 2 is in the works.

"I guess EA announced a sequel, so I could play coy and pretend I don't know anything about it, or… yeah. So we're working on a sequel," Zampella told IGN. "No official name yet, but we're working on that. That's the main focus but we're starting up a second team and doing some smaller stuff too. Small, exploratory, taking it slow! It'll be multiplatform."

Zampella also said the studio is thinking about changing the DLC model for the next Titanfall game, perhaps to something more akin to that of Evolve, with free maps for everyone rather than multiple maps in purchasable packs. "I think that's a fantastic way to do it," he said. "I think having the maps like that in packs, it does split the community and it makes it harder for matchmaking, it's messy. Yeah. I don't know [that] we won't do it again, I can't say that for sure, but the idea would be to do something different."

Zampella said the new game will "expand the lore" of Titanfall, but wouldn't say whether or not it will include a single-player component.