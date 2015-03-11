All Titanfall map packs are now free on Origin

Here's an unexpected bit of good news: To mark the one-year anniversary of the release of Titanfall, Electronic Arts has made all of the game's map packs completely free. Just head over to Origin and download the Titanfall season pass, and you'll be off to the races.

"A year ago we launched our debut game, Titanfall," Vince Zampella, CEO of developer Respawn Entertainment, wrote in a "Happy Anniversary" message on Origin. "Since then we’ve been overwhelmed by the amount of support from our community. You’ve given back to us by creating costumes, videos, tournaments and art inspired by the game that continue to amaze the team here at Respawn. In turn, we’ve worked hard to create new modes and features as well as maps to show our commitment to you and keep giving you more reasons to enjoy Titanfall."

You will of course need to own Titanfall to take advantage of the offer, which for the benefit of those unsure about where they stand on the question of giant fighting robots is still available as a time-limited freebie by way of Origin Game Time.