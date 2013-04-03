Resident Evil: Revelations screenshots much prettier than the 3DS version, obviously

While it may be hard to muster enthusiasm for a PC port of a 3DS game, these new PC-specific Resident Evil: Revelations screenshots look pretty decent, considering the game's origins. The back-to-roots survival horror outing releases May 21 in the US and May 24 in Europe and Australia, and Capcom has provided PC specs for the game. They're a little surprising given the game's handheld origins but the game has been given a full HD makeover, so keep that in mind.
Here are the specs. Scroll to the bottom for some highlight screenshots.
OS
Required: XP or later
Recommended: Vista or later
CPU
Required: Intel® Core™ 2 Duo 2.4Ghz or better | AMD Athlon™ X2 2.8 Ghz or better
Recommended: Intel® Core™ 2 Quad 2.7 Ghz or better | AMD Phenom™ II X4 3 Ghz or better
Memory
Required: 2 GB RAM
Recommended: 4 GB RAM
Hard disk space: 8GB or more
Display
Required: 800×600 or higher
Recommended: 1280×720 or higher
DVD drive
Required: DVD9-compatible
Video card (onboard graphics not guaranteed to work)
Required: VRAM（256MB or more | NVIDIA® GeForce® 8800GTS or better | ATI Radeon™ HD3850 or better
Recommended: VRAM（512MB or more) | NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 560 or better | ATI Radeon™ HD6950 or better
Sound card
DirectSound supported with DirectX9.0c or better
Input device
Required: Mouse & keyboard
Supported: Gamepad (Xbox 360® Controller for Windows® recommended)
Direct X
Required: DirectX® 9.0c or later
Network connection
Required: Steam used for network connections