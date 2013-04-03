Resident Evil: Revelations screenshots much prettier than the 3DS version, obviously

While it may be hard to muster enthusiasm for a PC port of a 3DS game, these new PC-specific Resident Evil: Revelations screenshots look pretty decent, considering the game's origins. The back-to-roots survival horror outing releases May 21 in the US and May 24 in Europe and Australia, and Capcom has provided PC specs for the game. They're a little surprising given the game's handheld origins but the game has been given a full HD makeover, so keep that in mind.

Here are the specs. Scroll to the bottom for some highlight screenshots.

OS

Required: XP or later

Recommended: Vista or later

CPU

Required: Intel® Core™ 2 Duo 2.4Ghz or better | AMD Athlon™ X2 2.8 Ghz or better

Recommended: Intel® Core™ 2 Quad 2.7 Ghz or better | AMD Phenom™ II X4 3 Ghz or better

Memory

Required: 2 GB RAM

Recommended: 4 GB RAM

Hard disk space: 8GB or more

Display

Required: 800×600 or higher

Recommended: 1280×720 or higher

DVD drive

Required: DVD9-compatible

Video card (onboard graphics not guaranteed to work)

Required: VRAM（256MB or more | NVIDIA® GeForce® 8800GTS or better | ATI Radeon™ HD3850 or better

Recommended: VRAM（512MB or more) | NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 560 or better | ATI Radeon™ HD6950 or better

Sound card

DirectSound supported with DirectX9.0c or better

Input device

Required: Mouse & keyboard

Supported: Gamepad (Xbox 360® Controller for Windows® recommended)

Direct X

Required: DirectX® 9.0c or later

Network connection

Required: Steam used for network connections