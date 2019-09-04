The best stadiums in eFootball PES 2020

Konami’s football series has long been lauded for its impressive graphics, and PES 2020's stadiums are no exception. In recent years, we’ve seen the likes of Barcelona’s Camp Nou and Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium replicated in exquisite detail—and the list continues to evolve each year.

There are loads of officially-licensed stadiums to get your hands on in eFootball PES 2020, spanning teams from across the globe. Here we’ve picked out a selection of arenas in which you'll want to spend as much of your playing and managing career.

Allianz Arena

German giants Bayern Munich are one of the new partnered teams in eFootball PES 2020, and their impressive Allianz Arena is featured as a result. You can also get your hands on it in the demo, giving you a taste of the pulsating German atmosphere.

Camp Nou

The famous Camp Nou has arguably been the centrepiece of the PES series in recent years, with Barcelona signing a premium partnership with Konami in 2016. The agreement was renewed in June of this year, with a new four-year deal put established. That can only be good news for fans of the Catalan giants.

Old Trafford

(Image credit: Konami Digital Entertainment)

Another major new partner in eFootball PES 2020 is Manchester United, and the legendary Old Trafford comes as part of the spoils. The team and stadium were last licensed in PES 2016, but Konami have since signed a multi-year deal with the Red Devils.

El Monumental

The El Monumental belongs to Argentine side River Plate, sporting a capacity of just over 60,000. It’s been included in PES games dating back over a decade, and you’ll only find it in eFootball PES 2020: both the club and stadium are exclusive to Konami’s series this year.

Allianz Stadium

You’ve probably heard about ‘Piemonte Calcio’ by now: the new name for Juventus in FIFA 20. This is because the Serie A giants have partnered exclusively with eFootball PES 2020, making it the only game where you can play in their famous Allianz Stadium.

Celtic Park

(Image credit: Konami Digital Entertainment)

There were a few grumbles when both Celtic Park and Rangers’ Ibrox Stadium took months to be added to PES 2019 but, this time, they’re both in from day one. The Scottish Premiership is fully licensed for the second year in a row, too.

VELTINS-Arena

Schalke 04’s stadium was included for the first time in last year’s game, with Konami signing a new partner deal with the German side in the summer of 2018. It returns in eFootball PES 2020, and serves as one of two Bundesliga stadiums in the game at release.

Estádio do Maracanã

There’s a huge array of legendary Brazilian stadiums in eFootball PES 2020, with Flamengo’s Estádio do Maracanã arguably the most magnificent. The iconic site of the 2014 World Cup Final has been officially licensed in every PES game since 2016's outing.

Ibrox Stadium

(Image credit: Konami Digital Entertainment)

The 50,817 capacity Ibrox Stadium features in eFootball PES 2020 for the second year in a row. The home of Steven Gerrard’s Rangers is the third largest football stadium in Scotland behind Hampden Park and Celtic Park.

San Siro

Another stadium that returns following its debut last year is the San Siro. And, as with PES 2019, it actually appears as two different stadiums in-game. The San Siro is the AC Milan variant, while the Giuseppe Meazza serves as Inter’s home arena in the newly-licensed Serie A.

Estadio Alberto J. Armando

Like River Plate, Argentine side Boca Juniors are exclusive to Konami’s series in this year’s game. This means their impressive Estadio Alberto J. Armando stadium shares the same fate, allowing you to recreate the famous Superclásico rivalry with unmatched authenticity.

Emirates Stadium

Old Trafford is the new Premier League license in eFootball PES 2020, and Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium returns. The home of the Gunners features for its third year in a row, with a partnership extension revealed with Konami back in June.