How to get the official team names, kits, and badges in PES 2020

We’ve all heard the jokes about 'Man Blue' and 'London FC' but, ultimately, it’s pretty simple to find the PES 2020 option file that gives you authentic team names, kits, badges, and more. It only takes a few clicks and a bit of know-how, and we’re here to guide you through it.

Keep in mind that the following instructions might change slightly in the full version of eFootball PES 2020 which, at time of writing, has yet to be released. This guide is also purely PC related (duh!), so different rules apply for the PS4 version of the game.

How to find a PES 2020 option file

You can get downloadable PES 2020 option files from a variety of PES fan sites across the web. Notable examples include PES World, PES Universe, PES Patch, and PES Gaming, and while some include paid membership options, there are plenty of free downloads to discover as well.

This year Konami included part of the Edit Mode feature in the eFootball PES 2020 demo, allowing creators to get to work early: you should have a pick of downloads to choose from on September 10th.

(Image credit: Konami)

First, load up the game and apply any live updates. This ensures your game is ready and up to date ahead of installing the correct licensed information. Be aware that applying live updates in the future will make changes to your game’s data.

Locate your chosen download and use file extractor software to open it. Typically, you’ll be presented with a single ‘WEPES’ folder. Extract this to the ‘C:\Users\XXXXX\Documents\KONAMI\eFootball PES 2020’ folder (or to whichever drive you’ve installed the game), and you’ll be good to go. Installation instructions do vary, especially for bigger patches, so keep an eye out for specifics.

Next, go back to eFootball PES 2020 and head to Edit Mode in the ‘Settings’ section. Choose ‘Import Teams’ from the Import/Export menu, then ‘Select All Teams’, and confirm it. Ignore any additional settings. When you’re done, repeat the process for ‘Import Competitions’.

If you need to install any images manually, head to the ‘Import Images’ section. Pick the type of image you’d like to add, and then select all of the relevant files. Finally, go back to the Edit Mode menu, where you’ll be able to assign any new kits (‘Teams’) and logos (‘Teams’ or ‘Competitions’).

You should now find that all the relevant data has been updated. If anything is amiss, be sure to check for any additional instructions left by the creator. Otherwise, enjoy your new team names, kits, badges, and any extra PES 2020 goodies.

Everything else you should know

(Image credit: Konami)

Fans of the English leagues should note that the default club names have changed this year. Instead of 'East London' and 'Merseyside Blue', for example, teams are fitted with more authentic names to simplify the editing process for creators.

There’s also a new addition to Edit Mode in the form of custom sponsor logo images. These will be used in Master League, where they’ll feature as part of the media backdrop during interviews and the mode's main menu.

Imported team names, kits, and badges do work online, but only you can see them. Your opponent will still be faced with the default settings unless they’ve installed an option file as well. These imports also work in the popular, online-focused myClub game mode.