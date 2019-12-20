Origin's Holiday Sale is now live, with games up to 85% off

The holiday season is in full swing, and just about every major game store is taking part in the festivities. Steam's Winter Sale started yesterday, the Microsoft Store discounted a few games today, and now EA's Origin store is joining the party.

The exact sales vary by country, but here's some of the best discounts in the US:

You can check out all the discounts from the Origin Holiday Sale page. According to the store's official Twitter account, the sale ends on January 3rd, so you have plenty of time to decide what to buy.