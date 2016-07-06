Nuka World will be Fallout 4's final DLC

We got more DLC for Fallout 4 than anyone was anticipating, but that run is finally coming to an end. Bethesda's VP of marketing, Pete Hines, confirmed on Twitter that August's Nuka World will be the final instalment.

@AndesDylan last oneJuly 4, 2016

It's been a mixed bag, as DLC goes, but we're going out with a bang. Nuka World is a sprawling amusement park turned raider city, which sounds exciting enough. More interesting for the roleplayers among you will be the ability to actually become a raider and conquer all those settlements you've exhausted yourself protecting.