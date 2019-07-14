New video shows how PUBG's Anti-Cheat Unit counters hacks and exploits

PUBG has had a rough time dealing with cheaters since its release in 2017. Hacks and exploits are always changing, so it's near-impossible to patch up every vulnerability while keeping up with the PUBG update schedule. But PUBG's Anti-Cheat Unit in South Korea is giving it their best shot, and their intensity is a little intimidating.

A new behind-the-scenes video of PUBG's Anti-Cheat Unit walks players through the various ways they're constantly working to counter the newest threats in the game.

"The PUBG Anti-Cheat Unit responds to any unauthorized actions that negatively affect our players' gameplay experience," said Dohyung Lee, head of the unit. "We're always looking to provide the most positive gameplay experience we can for our community."

When the unit is tipped off to a new hack or device used to cheat in PUBG, their first step is acquire the exploit and learn everything they can about it. "The Analysis Team and Engineering Team analyze the hack tool and start developing a response logic," said anti-cheat operation manager Wonha Ryu.

This graph shows a timeline of the "ghost flying car cheat" as the Anti-Cheat Unit developed countermeasures. (Image credit: Bluehole)

The unit also uses machine learning to develop algorithms that enhance their anti-cheat efforts. "The goal here is to provide a system that will effectively respond to hackers and abusers by using various statistics, logs, and play patterns found using machine-learning technologies," said anti-cheat engineering developer Dongwan Kim.

PUBG Corporation also works with "international partners" to find and arrest distributors of illegal hacks. "One example of this is our close cooperation with our partner agency allowed us to apprehend the developers and distributors of the largest hack sales organization," said Ryu. In April 2018, 15 people were arrested in connection to distributing PUBG cheating programs. They were fined over $5.1 million.

Lee wants to reassure players that the in-game reporting tools are crucial for improving PUBG. Reports give the unit "live information and update us on current trends."