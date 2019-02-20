Mr. X becomes Mr. Sex in a revealing Resident Evil 2 thong mod

Resident Evil 2 is an excellent game, but it's also very one-sided. We're thrown into the lap of a flimsy rookie cop who becomes a hero on his first day. Meanwhile, Mr. X has been hitting the gym, keeping close track of his macronutrient intake, and ignoring his friends to get that hard body, the hard body required to properly represent Umbrella as an unstoppable PR tyrant. Killing you is just damage control.

Finally, we can admire all the hard work Mr. X put in head on. The Beach Boy X mod strips Mr. X of his clothes but for some sweet shades, flip-flops, and an Umbrella thong. The medium is the message.

Download the Beach Boy X mod here, where you'll also find some simple installation instructions. Careful though, because these files are hot.

I suppose the downside of all those gains is becoming a stompy giant you can hear from a mile away. Which is probably why Mr. X has taken to announcing his presence by bumping DMX's classic hit X Gon' Give it to Ya via another mod. We're not sure if the two work together but goddamn I hope they do. At the very least, can we get a mod for Sisqó's Thong Song going? We're doing important work here.