Intel Skylake Core i5 and Core i7 details leaked

According to Chinese website Benchlife, images and performance figures of Intel's upcoming Skylake CPUs have leaked. The site says that the Skylake i7-6700K will improve performance by approximately 15 percent over Intel's current Haswell i7-4790K. As Overclock3D points out, 10-15 percent is a pretty standard year-over-year improvement for Intel since the introduction of Sandy Bridge in 2011.

The line of Skylake i5s and i7s features 10 SKUs, ranging from the power-efficient 35W T series chips to the high-performance 95W K series. The latter is obviously what we're excited about. Skylake represents the "tock" in Intel's tick-tock processor release cycle, and the 95 watt TDP (as opposed to 88 watts for Haswell) coupled with a more efficient architecture will hopefully allow for some serious overclocking.

The Core i5 and Core i7 Skylake CPUs shown in BenchLife's leak support both DDR3 and DDR4 memory. Core i3 processors are expected to release later. Check out the table below, via Benchlife, for the full CPU lineup.

We still don't know exactly when Skylake will be hitting. For some unverified (but realistic-looking) early benchmarks of the chips, head over to Overclock3D.

Images via Benchlife.info