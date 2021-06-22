I'm a weirdo and these are my favourite crappy Prime Day deals

Prime Day festivities have finally worn me down to trawling for the weirdest stuff I can find, just so I have something relevant to be overly sarcastic about. These aren't all what we'd class as 'weird' necessarily—some are just utter garbage.

Hilariously there are a couple I'd be liable to buy myself, if only for the meme. But a word of warning: we take no responsibility for the quality of the products you receive, should you waste your hard earned cash on any of these trinkets.

There's something about the following list that is quite humbling, though. From the useless and false economical to the downright tasteless, it's a kind of fool's legacy. We were here this day to witness crimes against ecommerce, and there were as many this year as any other Prime Day.

Elf Earbuds | Ergonomic | Soft | $13.99 $11.19 at Amazon (save $2.80)

Quite possibly the most out there earbuds ever made, you can get these elf themed goodies for just $11, despite the fact you can buy some of the same questionable quality for $4.99 elsewhere. They apparently boast "Inspiring full range sound," and while I'm not convinced for that price, they could make for a funny present to your elf kin.View Deal

Helth Meme Man Doctor Outdoor Mask | Activated carbon | Replaceable filter | $7.50 $4.99 at Amazon (save $2.51)

I love a wholesome meme but it's the top comment that really made this one: Five stars, "I actually ordered this as a joke to my wife. Mostly so I can walk around saying it and drive her a little crazy. Which worked, but what made it so hard to stop joking around is how comfortable this mask is. To summarize, I have a really comfortable mask that I cannot wear for long because I successfully annoyed my wife with it." Worth buying for that alone? Perhaps.View Deal