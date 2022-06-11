Here's another look at Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly

Audio player loading…

Remember Coffee Talk, the game that dared to ask, "What if Shadowrun was set in the modern day and all the orcs and elves really wanted was a decent late-night latte?" We already knew there was a sequel on the way, and the additional slice of Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly shown at this year's Wholesome Direct does not contain any revolutionary additions to our knowledge, though it does confirm we'll be able to serve more drinks to cool people.

What we did see were some new beverages we'll be able to brew, like the pink spice, butterfly pea, and blue pea latte, which players will then be able to decorate with foam art masterpieces thanks to Coffee Talk's fluid simulation system. (Here's a hot videogame tip: if your flat white comes with a heart on top, this does not actually mean the waitstaff are actually in love with you.)

Hibiscus & Butterfly will also add new characters to the cast, and showcase new looks for returning characters. (Freya's got herself a stylish hoodie, for instance.) There are new features promised as well, with a different UI layout when you're brewing a cup of tea or coffee and a way of checking on characters' social updates via the 'Tomodachill' app.

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly will be available on Steam (opens in new tab) and GOG (opens in new tab) in 2023.