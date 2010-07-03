Here is a mouse-pad you can grill meat on

Happy 4th July. If you're struggling to decide whether to burn cow or play PC games, we can offer a solution. Do both. The image you see before you is off the Fierce Teflon® & Steel Mouse Surface , a mouse-mat that has been coated in the same stuff you use to make bacon sandwiches. Its creators, Rude Gameware , claim that "with the Fierce Teflon Mouse surface you'll experience outrageous mouse speeds faster than your own reflexes, plus your meat won't stick to the grill. Your friends will envy your newfound ability to p0wn them on Battlefield as well as the barbecue."

They spelled pwn wrong. And that's not all that's gone horribly wrong with their press-release. Read on for the inevitable backtracking disclaimer.

"July 4th is about America," said Michael Epstein, Chief Rude Officer, in his own press release. "And what's more American than gaming and grilling? I'll tell you: gaming and grilling at the same time. Also, fireworks. Maybe we can work those into our next version."

How wacky.