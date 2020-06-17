Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 kicks off with some huge changes

The Device event started Fortnite's new season off with a bang—and now a flood has followed the storm.

Starting today, in a dramatic change, most of the game's map lies underwater. With last season's locations on the bottom of the sea, Season 3 offers new areas to discover, including the charmingly-named Rickety Rick and Catty Corner.

Epic doesn't make its own anymore, so we have a homemade list of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 patch notes in the works right now. Hit the link to see all the changes unearthed so far. If you're more interested in the cosmetics, check out this season's battle pass and all the new skins.

The trailer, above, features the Fortilla, a Waterworld-style village of floating buildings, and it shows off what’s likely to become your favourite new transport—a shark to steer and jump around with. Epic has revealed that the water is going to recede over time, at which point you can use cars and trucks to get to new, previously inaccessible parts of the island.

Following season 2's Deadpool skin, Season 3 fittingly introduces Aquaman, played by Jason Momoa in the 2018 superhero movie. Aquaman tops off a number of new skins for the season, and you can earn him, just like his predecessor, by completing weekly Battle Pass challenges.

In Season 3, you’ll meet new enemy NPCs called Marauders, who you can take on with an array of new weapons, such as a shockwave gun, glider gun and flare gun. You’ll also be able to unlock customisation options to make your umbrella uniquely yours.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 is available now, the Battle Pass runs you 950 V-Bucks.